Soccer

Five interesting facts about this MTN8 final

12 October 2017 - 14:48 By Nick Said
The iconic Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. File photo
The iconic Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. File photo
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

The MTN8 final on Saturday pits Cape Town City against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with the first piece of silverware of the new 2017-18 Premier Soccer League season to be won.

TimesLIVE picks out five talking points ahead of the decider that has all the ingredients for an entertaining finale to the competition.

* Decline of the Soweto teams

This will be the first time in the 45-year history of the MTN8 competition that there will be no Soweto clubs in the final for the second season running.

Previously one of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or Moroka Swallows had featured in the competition’s final at least every other year‚ but their absence again in 2017 is another sign of the lessening influence of teams from Soweto on the South African landscape.

Last season saw Bidvest Wits defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the final‚ and this year there will be sides from Cape Town and Tshwane (again) seeking to win the silverware.

In fact‚ since 1972‚ in 45 years‚ there have only been seven seasons in which a Soweto side has failed to make the final.

* Easy money

The R8-million first prize for the winners of Saturday’s final represents the richest payday in domestic knockout football in SA and comes for the victors after just four games played.

Compare that to the R10-million that is won over a long‚ hard 30-game Premier League season and you can see why clubs are so eager to qualify for the top eight these days.

But the margins between success and failure are slim and for Saturday’s loser‚ their runner-up cheque will be hardly of any significance at all.

The losing side will collect just R800 000‚ or a 10th of the winners’ cheque‚ which will do little to ease the pain for the players.

Both sides are likely to share any spoils with the players‚ so the financial carrot dangled in front of them is huge.

* Modise can complete his set

Teko Modise had to wait a long time for his first silverware in South African football‚ but now has the chance to complete the set if he can help City to victory on Saturday.

Modise has won the league‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ as well as the Caf Champions League.

But the one medal that has so far eluded him is the top eight‚ and with his career winding down in the next few years as injuries bite‚ this may be his last chance.

He was at Orlando Pirates when they won the title in 2011‚ but was not part of the match-day squad of the side that defeated Moroka Swallows in the final‚ ironically at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

* Benni can grow his legend with immediate success

There were some eyebrows raised when Benni McCarthy was offered the Cape Town City coaching role in June following the defection of Eric Tinkler to SuperSport United.

It was not that McCarthy did not have football pedigree‚ but he was untested as a head coach and came with a brash persona that has already appeared on the touchline early in the campaign.

But just months into his role‚ he can prove all those doubters wrong by collecting a first piece of silverware that will no doubt be equally celebrated as the many he won as a player – notably becoming the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League with FC Porto in 2004.

McCarthy has brought his own style and identity to the City side‚ and they have not just followed on the excellent work of Tinkler last season. He will be desperate to show he has trophies in him too.

* Not paying the penalty

Surprisingly perhaps for matches that are often tense affairs‚ there have only been four penalty shootouts in the history of MTN8 deciders.

Three of those have come since MTN took over the sponsorship of the top eight competition in 2008 with Kaizer Chiefs defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in 2008 after a 0-0 draw.

Pirates won 4-2 against Swallows in 2010 following a 1-1 stalemate‚ while Platinum Stars then famously beat Pirates 3-1 in the 2013 decider after that game had also finished 1-1.

The only other time the final went to a shootout was in 2001 when Chiefs edged Sundowns 7-6 after the sides had played to a 2-2 draw.

READ MORE:

Doctor Khumalo explains who wears pants between him and Thobejane

Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo has explained his role as technical director with the team and spelt out the boundaries between himself ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January ...
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City

Sida Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has received the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final

A decent crowd of over 25 000 is what the management at Moses Mabhida Stadium expects on Saturday evening when SuperSport United tackle Cape Town ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes face to face with former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Imran Tahir keen to polish the diamonds on the soles of his boots Cricket
  2. Swiss open criminal case against ex-FIFA official Valcke, beIN CEO Soccer
  3. SuperSport can better 50% conversion rate in cup finals in Durban Soccer
  4. Boks return for Western Province for clash against Sharks in Durban Rugby
  5. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide

Related articles

  1. Doctor Khumalo explains who wears pants between him and Thobejane Soccer
  2. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer
  3. PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City Soccer
  4. Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final Soccer
  5. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL Soccer
  7. Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown Soccer
  8. ThinkerBell turns thoughts from proposing to retaining unbeaten record Sport
  9. Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league Soccer
  10. Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves Soccer
  11. Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month Soccer
  12. MTN8 final win can spur SuperSport for league challenge‚ says Furman Soccer
  13. SuperSport coach Tinkler looks to Bafana duo to stop Majoro‚ Obinna in final Soccer
  14. OPINION: Motivation the key to Bafana going to Russia 2018 Soccer
X