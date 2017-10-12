The Premier Soccer League (PSL)has made an assurance that the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium will be “playable” for Saturday’s MTN8 final following the storms and floods that have ravaged Durban this week.

The PSL assured the public that the final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City would go ahead as planned.

In a statement‚ the PSL said: “The Premier Soccer League would like to reassure football supporters that the MTN8 final scheduled for the Moses Mabhida Stadium this coming Saturday‚ 14 October 2017 is still on.

“Following the floods in Durban this week‚ the PSL has been in constant contact with Moses Mabhida Stadium Management to assess the state of the stadium more importantly the playing surface.

“The League is satisfied that the pitch will be in playable conditions and therefore the final will kick-off at 19h00 as scheduled.”

The weather forecast for Durban for the next two days is for partly cloudy conditions with light showers on Friday‚ and no rain on Saturday.

City and SuperSport are both chasing their second trophy in two seasons. Last season City won the Telkom Knockout and SuperSport the Nedbank Cup.