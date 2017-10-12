Soccer

Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger

12 October 2017 - 12:31 By AFP
Everton's English defender Leighton Baines (C) vies with Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (R) and Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 19, 2016.
Everton's English defender Leighton Baines (C) vies with Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (R) and Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 19, 2016.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree new deals.

As things stand, they will be able to leave the Emirates Stadium for free, meaning January will be Arsenal's last opportunity to cash in on their two most high-profile players.

"It is possible," Wenger told a press conference ahead of his side's trip to Watford on Saturday. "Once you're in our kind of situation, we have envisaged every solution, yes."

Asked if Arsenal had set a deadline for contract negotiations with the pair to conclude, Wenger replied: "No. Not at the moment."

Chile forward Sanchez, 28, joined Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014, a year after 28-year-old Germany playmaker Ozil's arrival from Real Madrid.

The signings electrified Arsenal's fan base, but for all their quality, the duo have thus far been unable to end the club's 14-year wait for the Premier League title.

Sanchez has been linked with a number of major clubs, among them Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ozil, meanwhile, is reported to have attracted interest from Manchester United, who are managed by his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, Ozil's agent, Erkut Sogut, indicated talks with Arsenal were progressing positively.

"That's my understanding, yes," said Wenger.

"I always said the fact that we didn't find an agreement last year doesn't mean the player will necessarily leave. Both players look happy here and overall I hope the situation can be turned around."

READ MORE:

PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City

Sida Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has received the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town ...
Sport
35 minutes ago

Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final

A decent crowd of over 25 000 is what the management at Moses Mabhida Stadium expects on Saturday evening when SuperSport United tackle Cape Town ...
Sport
52 minutes ago

SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes face to face with former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL)has made an assurance that the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium will be “playable” for Saturday’s MTN8 final following ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown

Liverpool and Manchester United's globe-trotting squads must shake off the effects of international duty for one of English football's most ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final Soccer
  3. Cricket SA scramble to plug gaping fixtures hole left by T20GL Cricket
  4. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  5. PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City Soccer

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm

Related articles

  1. PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final Soccer
  3. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL Soccer
  5. Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown Soccer
  6. Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league Soccer
  7. Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves Soccer
  8. Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month Soccer
  9. MTN8 final win can spur SuperSport for league challenge‚ says Furman Soccer
  10. SuperSport coach Tinkler looks to Bafana duo to stop Majoro‚ Obinna in final Soccer
X