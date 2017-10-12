Soccer

PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City

12 October 2017 - 12:10 By Mfundo Piliso‚ East London
General view during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between Border Bulldogs and DHL Western Province at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on June 04, 2017 in Mdantsane, South Africa.
General view during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between Border Bulldogs and DHL Western Province at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on June 04, 2017 in Mdantsane, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Sida Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has received the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town City on October 22.

This after Chippa earlier this week announced the match would be moved to Port Elizabeth.

Chilli Boys boss Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi confirmed that PSL officials inspected Sisa Dukashe on Wednesday afternoon and gave the ground the thumbs up.

“We got a letter from the PSL confirming the game after they had rejected it but we also pleaded with them to reconsider‚ and they eventually sent an official.

"The officials compared Sisa and Absa Stadium (Buffalo City Stadium in East London) and came to the conclusion that Sisa was in better condition.”

Mpengesi said the confusion was stressful for the club as they had promised their fans in Buffalo City that they would bring them more games following their Premier's Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs there‚ which they won 1-0 at Sisa in August.

“I'm happy this game has been confirmed by the PSL because it's even posted on their website for the fans to see.

"This confusion was starting to get to me because the PSL was blaming our officials and the municipality‚ because they say the information that was supposed to have been submitted‚ including a certificate‚ (was not). But I don't want to dwell on the negative.

“Let's just focus on getting ready for the exciting game ahead of us and letting our fans know we are coming to Mdantsane again‚ as we promised them.”

Efforts to contact the PSL proved to be fruitless‚ however the venue of the game in the fixture lists had been amended.

READ MORE:

SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes face to face with former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL)has made an assurance that the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium will be “playable” for Saturday’s MTN8 final following ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown

Liverpool and Manchester United's globe-trotting squads must shake off the effects of international duty for one of English football's most ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league

Supersport United captain Dean Furman believes an MTN8 final victory over Cape Town City can set his team up for a challenge for the league title in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final Soccer
  3. Cricket SA scramble to plug gaping fixtures hole left by T20GL Cricket
  4. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  5. PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City Soccer

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm

Related articles

  1. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL Soccer
  3. Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown Soccer
  4. Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves Soccer
  6. Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month Soccer
  7. MTN8 final win can spur SuperSport for league challenge‚ says Furman Soccer
  8. SuperSport coach Tinkler looks to Bafana duo to stop Majoro‚ Obinna in final Soccer
  9. OPINION: Motivation the key to Bafana going to Russia 2018 Soccer
  10. Victor Gomes to ref explosive Al Ahly v Etoile semifinal Soccer
X