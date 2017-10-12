Sida Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has received the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town City on October 22.

This after Chippa earlier this week announced the match would be moved to Port Elizabeth.

Chilli Boys boss Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi confirmed that PSL officials inspected Sisa Dukashe on Wednesday afternoon and gave the ground the thumbs up.

“We got a letter from the PSL confirming the game after they had rejected it but we also pleaded with them to reconsider‚ and they eventually sent an official.

"The officials compared Sisa and Absa Stadium (Buffalo City Stadium in East London) and came to the conclusion that Sisa was in better condition.”

Mpengesi said the confusion was stressful for the club as they had promised their fans in Buffalo City that they would bring them more games following their Premier's Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs there‚ which they won 1-0 at Sisa in August.

“I'm happy this game has been confirmed by the PSL because it's even posted on their website for the fans to see.

"This confusion was starting to get to me because the PSL was blaming our officials and the municipality‚ because they say the information that was supposed to have been submitted‚ including a certificate‚ (was not). But I don't want to dwell on the negative.

“Let's just focus on getting ready for the exciting game ahead of us and letting our fans know we are coming to Mdantsane again‚ as we promised them.”

Efforts to contact the PSL proved to be fruitless‚ however the venue of the game in the fixture lists had been amended.