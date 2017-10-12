Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league

Supersport United captain Dean Furman believes an MTN8 final victory over Cape Town City can set his team up for a challenge for the league title in 2017-2018.

Furman said he wanted to add the MTN8 winners' medal to his two Nedbank Cup trophies and believes his club has got the team to beat Cape Town City in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, on Saturday night.

Supersport under Stuart Baxter, now the Bafana Bafana coach, destroyed Orlando Pirates 4-1 in last season's Nedbank Cup final in June.

That victory, though, came as a consolation for the Pretoria team after it fell short in the league title race, which was won by Bidvest Wits even though Supersport were top of the log at critical stages of the campaign.

Matsatsantsa eventually finished a disappointing fifth.

Furman said Supersport wanted a more sustained league challenge this season and a start with a trophy in the MTN8 would set the tone.