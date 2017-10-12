Soccer

SuperSport can better 50% conversion rate in cup finals in Durban

12 October 2017 - 14:35 By Nick Said
Eric Tinkler (Coach of SuperSport United) and Dean Furman of SuperSport United during the SuperSport United press conference at PSL Offices on October 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SuperSport United may have won back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles‚ but their overall record in knockout finals makes for mixed reading – including in the MTN8 competition.

SuperSport take on Cape Town City in Saturday’s MTN8 decider at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban having lost three of their last four finals in this competition‚ including most recently a 2-1 defeat to Moroka Swallows in 2012.

The Tshwane-based side claimed their only win with a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in 2004‚ with the goal coming from the unlikely source of defender Phil Evans.

That match was also played in Durban‚ though at King’s Park Rugby Stadium‚ and was also SuperSport’s first final in any cup competition.

They made the deciders of the top eight competition in the next two seasons as well‚ but lost by 1-0 scorelines to Bloemfontein Celtic (2005) and Chiefs (2006).

Their only other appearance was five years ago when Franklin Cale put them ahead early‚ but Giorgi Nergadze and Bennett Chenene scored in either half for Swallows and the Birds picked up a last trophy before their spiral down the divisions.

“To lift trophies is what we’re here for and there would be no greater feeling than lifting the trophy on Saturday evening‚” captain Dean Furman told reporters this week.

“Despite it (the MTN8) being extremely short‚ in a way it’s part of last season (and finishing in the top half)‚ so it’s not exactly just the four games that get you the trophy.

“It will certainly mean a lot to us and SuperSport haven’t won it for a while‚ so it’s definitely something we want to put in our trophy cabinet.”

The club’s conversion rate in MTN8 finals will be of deep disappointment to SuperSport‚ but it is no better for them in the Telkom Knockout‚ where they have also only won one of their four finals.

They lost 1-0 to Chiefs in 2004‚ on penalties to Jomo Cosmos a year later and to the very same Cape Town City in the decider last year in Polokwane.

Their only success came in 2014 when they defeated Platinum Stars 3-2 in what was one of the best cup finals of the last decade in South Africa.

Their conversion rate in Nedbank Cup finals is much better having won five of their six appearances‚ including the last two years against Orlando Pirates (3-2 and 4-1).

They lost to Chiefs in 2013‚ but claimed the title against Mamelodi Sundowns the year before‚ as well as in 1999 (2-1 win over Chiefs) and 2005 (1-0 win over Wits University).

In all the side have won seven of their 14 knockout finals in the club’s history.

