Soccer

SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City

12 October 2017 - 11:06 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Eric Tinkler (Coach of SuperSport United) during the SuperSport United press conference at PSL Offices on October 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Eric Tinkler (Coach of SuperSport United) during the SuperSport United press conference at PSL Offices on October 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes face to face with former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Tinkler coached City in their first Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign last season where he helped them to a respectable third-placed finish and also to Telkom Knockout success‚ earning many admirers.

“There is no sentiment because if you are a professional‚ you move on. It is about SuperSport United and winning things for them now‚” the former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder said as United readied for a clash that has the ingredients to be a thriller.

“We are going there with the attitude and mentality that we want to win‚ and if that happens we will celebrate with humility.

"At the end of the match we will still be friends regardless of what happened.”

Tinkler‚ now in his third full season as a PSL coach after his time at Orlando Pirates and City‚ dismissed suggestions that he will have an edge over former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy‚ who is in his first season as head coach of the Cape side.

“Stuart Baxter left a very good foundation here at SuperSport United and that is one of the main reasons why I chose to come here – because of the quality of personnel at the club‚” SuperSport’s coach said.

“But at the same time I am bringing something different and new to the club and I have my own beliefs and philosophy.

“It will be the same at Cape Town City with Benni‚ who will have a different view on how he wants to play. I have seen that and it is fairly different to the way we were playing.

“He has changed the squad a little bit‚ but an advantage that I know the strengths and weaknesses of the players who were in the City squad last season‚ and I will pass that information to my players.”

Tinkler revealed that apart from long-term injury casualties in the form of Onismor Bhasera and Thato Mokeke‚ he has a clean bill of health going into the final.

“Bhasera and Mokeke have been out for a while and we expect them to be back around mid-November.

“Everybody is fit and raring to go – the guys who came back from the national team are all good.

"Bradley Grobler had a bit of a knock on the ankle but he is fine‚ Morgan Gould‚ Clayton Daniels and Ronwen Williams are good and we have a clean bill of health.

“Having all the players fit gives me a bit of a headache in terms of selection and it makes my job a bit harder. but that is a good problem to have.”

READ MORE:

Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL)has made an assurance that the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium will be “playable” for Saturday’s MTN8 final following ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown

Liverpool and Manchester United's globe-trotting squads must shake off the effects of international duty for one of English football's most ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league

Supersport United captain Dean Furman believes an MTN8 final victory over Cape Town City can set his team up for a challenge for the league title in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves

It is more of a headache now than any battle with nerves for rookie coach Benni McCarthy as he readies his Cape Town City teammates to take on ...
Sport
19 hours ago

READ MORE:

Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL)has made an assurance that the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium will be “playable” for Saturday’s MTN8 final following ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown

Liverpool and Manchester United's globe-trotting squads must shake off the effects of international duty for one of English football's most ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league

Supersport United captain Dean Furman believes an MTN8 final victory over Cape Town City can set his team up for a challenge for the league title in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves

It is more of a headache now than any battle with nerves for rookie coach Benni McCarthy as he readies his Cape Town City teammates to take on ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida Stadium on track for 25 000 tickets for MTN final Soccer
  3. Cricket SA scramble to plug gaping fixtures hole left by T20GL Cricket
  4. SuperSport coach Tinkler will have no mercy for ex-team Cape Town City Soccer
  5. PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City Soccer

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm

Related articles

  1. Moses Mabhida pitch 'playable' for MTN final after Durban storms‚ say PSL Soccer
  2. Liverpool out to halt United's charge in Anfield showdown Soccer
  3. Supersport aim to win MTN8 final and top the league Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy rattled by who to leave out for final‚ not nerves Soccer
  5. Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month Soccer
  6. MTN8 final win can spur SuperSport for league challenge‚ says Furman Soccer
  7. SuperSport coach Tinkler looks to Bafana duo to stop Majoro‚ Obinna in final Soccer
  8. OPINION: Motivation the key to Bafana going to Russia 2018 Soccer
  9. Victor Gomes to ref explosive Al Ahly v Etoile semifinal Soccer
  10. Pirates keeper Mabokgwane: I will not vote for Masuluke's goal Soccer
  11. Sundowns to announce new sponsor Soccer
  12. Huge blow to Senegal for World Cup games against Bafana Soccer
  13. Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia qualify for 2018 Russia World Cup Soccer
X