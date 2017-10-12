Soccer

Swiss open criminal case against ex-FIFA official Valcke, beIN CEO

12 October 2017 - 15:34 By Reuters
French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport prior to his appeal over his 10-year ban from football on October 11, 2017 in Lausanne.
French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport prior to his appeal over his 10-year ban from football on October 11, 2017 in Lausanne.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal proceeding against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar's beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the latest escalation in their ongoing investigation into corruption in soccer.

"It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030," Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday.

In March last year, the OAG said Valcke was suspected of criminal mismanagement and other offences. He has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE:

Five interesting facts about this MTN8 final

The MTN8 final on Saturday pits Cape Town City against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with the first piece of silverware of the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SuperSport can better 50% conversion rate in cup finals in Durban

SuperSport United may have won back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles‚ but their overall record in knockout finals makes for mixed reading – including in ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Doctor Khumalo explains who wears pants between him and Thobejane

Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo has explained his role as technical director with the team and spelt out the boundaries between himself ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January ...
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL inspection clears Sisa Dukashe for Chippa's game against City

Sida Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has received the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Imran Tahir keen to polish the diamonds on the soles of his boots Cricket
  2. Swiss open criminal case against ex-FIFA official Valcke, beIN CEO Soccer
  3. SuperSport can better 50% conversion rate in cup finals in Durban Soccer
  4. Boks return for Western Province for clash against Sharks in Durban Rugby
  5. Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January, says Arsene Wenger Soccer

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide

Related articles

  1. Doctor Khumalo explains who wears pants between him and Thobejane Soccer
  2. Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month Soccer
  3. OPINION: Motivation the key to Bafana going to Russia 2018 Soccer
  4. Pirates keeper Mabokgwane: I will not vote for Masuluke's goal Soccer
  5. Sundowns to announce new sponsor Soccer
  6. Huge blow to Senegal for World Cup games against Bafana Soccer
  7. Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia qualify for 2018 Russia World Cup Soccer
X