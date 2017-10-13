Benni McCarthy says he will be taking calculated risks in Saturday’s MTN8 decider against SuperSport United in Durban as he seeks a first piece of silverware just months into his head coaching career.

McCarthy won 14 trophies as a player‚ including the Uefa Champions League‚ and found much success on the pitch.

He is now hoping that Midas touch translates to coaching as well and has called on his side to be bold in what looks an even contest against SuperSport at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We have to take risks at times‚ but also be as disciplined as we can be too‚” McCarthy said.

“But I think what goes a long way when you look at the qualities of the two teams is that they have very good individual talents‚ but it is also about how well you work as a team.

“That will probably ultimately decide which side comes out on top‚ I believe. The team that works together‚ fights together and runs for each other‚ they are the ones that are likely to win.

“I keep telling the guys: ‘It’s a one-off game‚ if you turn-up on the day‚ if you want it more‚ if you run harder than them‚ then you give yourself an opportunity (to win)’.”

McCarthy has revealed that right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and captain Robyn Johannes are both fit to play after returning from national team duty and that the latter in particular could play a crucial role in the final.

“Robyn is fine‚ he is very experienced and knows these opportunities don’t come often. He knows how hard the team will have to work to try and win. I am happy he is back (from Bafana Bafana duty) and 100 percent fit‚” the coach said.

McCarthy added that he was not aware of any incentives dangled in front of the players by City owner John Comitis.