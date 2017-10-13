SuperSport United and Cape Town City clash in the final of the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday‚ a fascinating matchup between two sides that like to entertain.

TimesLIVE picks out five matchups on the pitch that could dictate the destination of the trophy – and the R8-million in prizemoney – come the final whistle.

JEREMY BROCKIE VS ROBYN JOHANNES

SuperSport forward Brockie has an excellent scoring record in South African football and especially enjoys playing in cup competitions.

The New Zealander already has three goals in the MTN8 this season and forms a dangerous partnership with Bradley Grobler up-front.

Keeping him quiet will be key and in that regard the veteran City defender Robyn Johannes‚ who has shown fine form himself this campaign and was recently rewarded with a Bafana Bafana call-up‚ will have to use all his experience to keep a lid on the Kiwi marksman.

RENEILWE LETSHOLONYANE VS ROLAND PUTSCHE

Whoever controls the midfield on Saturday will have the greater chance of victory and there will be two no-nonsense operators in the middle of the park in the form of SuperSport’s Letsholonyane and City’s Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche.

Both are tough in the tackle‚ but also like to get forward and for two strong operators‚ also posses a deft touch and the ability to bring others into play. This battle will definitely be one to watch.

SIYABONGA NHLAPO VS AYANDA PATOSI

Patosi has been a sensation for City this season‚ both from open play and with his dangerous set-pieces. He tends to operate from the left-wing position‚ cutting inside‚ and tasked with tracing him is likely to be SuperSport right-back Nhlapo.

The latter has vied with Grant Kekana for a starting berth this season but looks to be winning the race as he perhaps offers a little more going forward for coach Eric Tinkler.

But first and foremost he will be asked to stop the supply from Patosi‚ which has the potential to cause havoc at the back for SuperSport.

MORGAN GOULD VS LEHLOHONOLO MAJORO

Two wily old campaigners who played together at Kaizer Chiefs for 18 months and will know everything about each others’ game.

Majoro will be the chief threat among the City attackers with his composed finishing ability inside the six-yard box‚ while Gould is a good organiser and reader of the game who will look to make sure the striker does not get goal-side of him.

Gould has the greater physicality to his game‚ but Majoro the pace‚ so it will be an interesting contrast in styles.

DEAN FURMAN VS TEKO MODISE

Modise has battled with groin injuries at the start of the season but should play some part in Saturday’s clash‚ either off the bench or from the start.

He is the perfect player to introduce should coach Benni McCarthy need to chase the game‚ or if he is looking to close up shop and dictate the tempo of the match.

Furman is all halter-skelter in the centre of the park‚ making tackles and applying pressure on the players in possession.

SuperSport will know that if they give Modise any time on the ball‚ his vision‚ range of passing and ability to conjure chances from nothing will make him a dangerous opponent.

Furman will want to make sure that doesn’t happen and force the veteran into errors with his sniping tackling. - TimesLIVE