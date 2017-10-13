Kaizer Chiefs’ injury crisis has reached a new low with confirmation that Kgotso Moleko is likely out for the rest of the year‚ leaving the club with no recognised right-back.

Key striker Gustavo Paez is also sidelined for the next three weeks‚ meaning he misses out in Amakhosi’s big matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as Chiefs face a harrowing week ahead.

Both are the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for the jinxed club‚ who are struggling with form and have been beset by injuries almost since the start of the season.

Moleko was hurt in the Macufe Cup friendly match against Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend‚ suffering an ankle ligament tear‚ and is now in a brace.

Chiefs confirmed he will be out for up to six to eight weeks‚ effectively ending his participation this year.

With Bafana Bafana right back Ramahlwe Mphahlele not set to play again until after the mid-season holiday break‚ coach Steve Komphela must now to put his creative thinking cap on to settle on a defence before Tuesday’s match at Loftus Versfeld.