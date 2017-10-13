Man United face test of title credentials at Liverpool

Jose Mourinho takes high-flying Manchester United to Liverpool for a searching test of their title credentials this weekend as the Premier League returns with a bang after the international break.

United are level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 19 points, trailing their neighbours on goal difference, but have not yet faced any of their major rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring City, who have already beaten seventh-place Liverpool and defending champions Chelsea, host Stoke City, looking to add to an impressive haul of 22 goals so far.

Here are five things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend: Mourinho and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must both juggle their resources for Saturday’s early kick-off at Anfield following injuries to key players.

United are without midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been out of action for several weeks with a hamstring injury, and the muscular Marouane Fellaini is also missing.

It means a likely start for last year’s club player of the year Ander Herrera alongside Nemanja Matic.

For his part, Klopp, whose side trail United by seven points, has to do without forward Sadio Mane, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal.

“I think we are a better team (than we were),” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams, but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away.”

Much of the focus in the season’s early weeks has been on the free-scoring Manchester clubs, but Arsenal have been going about their business with quiet efficiency since their 4-0 mauling by Liverpool in late August.

Despite uncertainty over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, they have knuckled down to win three of their past four league matches, with the exception being a hard-fought 0-0 draw at champions Chelsea.

Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell Sanchez and Ozil in the January transfer window.