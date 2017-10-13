Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ who is fit to play for Cape Town City in their MTN8 final against SuperSport United on Saturday‚ has sent a message to right-backs in the country‚ said his coach Benni McCarthy.

The defender limped off with a knock at the end after being Bafana Bafana’s unsung hero making a solid debut at right-back in their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

McCarthy said 28-year-old Mkhize had sent a strong message to right-backs in SA with his strong performance for Bafana deputising for injured Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Kaizer Chiefs.

“Thami is fine. He’s a trooper. A gladiator‚” McCarthy said.

“He could have taken the easy way out and said that after the knock that he can’t go on. But he wanted to come out and make use of the opportunity he has been given.

“He was tremendous (for Bafana) and I think he has sent out a strong signal to the right-backs in the country. They have to come and take him out of that position.

“It’s been a long time coming. He’s improved remarkably from last season. He has taken it up a few notches.

“All-round he’s a fantastic guy‚ unbelievable player to manage‚ self-disciplined and self-motivated.

“He doesn’t need me to motivate him. An example to most players if you know his story.”

Mkhize has blossomed late as a full-back‚ playing a key role in City’s third-placed PSL finish last season with 19 appearances.

He was signed by City in September 2016 as a free agent after three seasons at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ then three more at Maritzburg United.