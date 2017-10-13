Mourinho's ambition faces Kop interrogation

Jose Mourinho's unbeaten Manchester United face the biggest test yet of their title credentials when they visit Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.

United are second in the Premier League, level on 19 points with neighbours Manchester City, but so far Mourinho's side have yet to face any of last season's top five.

Six wins from their opening seven games, with 21 goals scored and only two conceded, have raised expectations at Old Trafford, but the coming weeks should give a stronger indication of just how ready United are for a real push for the title.

Spurs visit Old Trafford on October 28 and then a week later United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on defending champions Chelsea, Mourinho's former club.

But the northwest derby always continues to create a special atmosphere.

"Anfield away is the ultimate test," former United captain Gary Neville said.

"The atmosphere will be brilliant."

Particular focus will be on United's £75-million Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been in prolific form, scoring in 12 of his last 13 games for club and country.

The powerful forward joined United from Everton and has been an instant success - but there are still questions if he can be effective against better opponents.

Liverpool badly need to kick-start their campaign after a shaky beginning.

Juergen Klopp's side have taken just five points from their last four games, leaving them seven points behind the top.

The exciting attacking talent in the team, despite the loss to injury of Sadio Mane, should test the United defence that has had a relatively comfortable campaign so far.