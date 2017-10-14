After losing twice as a player‚ coach Tinkler wants the MTN8 trophy
For Eric Tinkler the MTN8 final on Saturday holds personal ambitions‚ as the SuperSport United coach has lost twice in the final of the competition as a player and once as an assistant-coach.
SuperSport meet Tinkler’s team from last season‚ Cape Town City‚ at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Saturday’s final.
As a player Tinkler turned out in back-to-back BP Top 8 finals for Wits University in 1989 and 1990 before leaving for a long and successful career in Europe‚ including in Serie A and the English Premiership.
In 1989 Wits lost 2-1 on aggregate (1-0 away and 1-1 at home) to the fearsome Kaizer Chiefs of the late 1980s‚ the league winners that year‚ then the following year the Clever Boys were handed a 5-0 aggregate defeat in the final (2-0 away and 3-0 at home) by Mamelodi Sundowns.
As a coach‚ Vladimir Vermezovic’s Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in the 2014 final at Moses Mabhida with Tinkler as the Serb’s assistant.
“I got two finals as a player when it was still known as the BP Top 8. And I was asked the question of what the prizemoney was back then‚ and I said‚ ‘I don't know’‚” Tinkler recalled this week.
“All I remember back in those days was the player of the month getting a pair of Richelieu shoes.
“And ja‚ unfortunately two finals as a player then and lost them. And at Pirates losing it in the final (as assistant).
“So obviously it is a trophy that I would like to win. The prizemoney (R8 million for the winners) is very good in this competition.
“And‚ you know‚ we want to start on the right foot as a club. Going forward in the season I think it would be highly motivational if we can lift this trophy.”
Tinkler won his first trophy as a coach when steered City to the Telkom Knockout trophy last season‚ beating his current side SuperSport in the final.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE