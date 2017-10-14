For Eric Tinkler the MTN8 final on Saturday holds personal ambitions‚ as the SuperSport United coach has lost twice in the final of the competition as a player and once as an assistant-coach.

SuperSport meet Tinkler’s team from last season‚ Cape Town City‚ at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Saturday’s final.

As a player Tinkler turned out in back-to-back BP Top 8 finals for Wits University in 1989 and 1990 before leaving for a long and successful career in Europe‚ including in Serie A and the English Premiership.