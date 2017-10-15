Mamelodi Sundowns want to get back to the free-flowing form that saw them storm to the 2015-16 Absa Premiership and 2016 Caf Champions League titles‚ says their key player of those championships Khama Billiat.

The little Zimbabwean maestro believes a win for Downs against Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL’s first “big three” matchup of 2017-18 can spur the Brazilians back to their fluent best.

Sundowns‚ the strongest team on paper in South Africa‚ lost out to Bidvest Wits in last season’s PSL title race as runners-up‚ a schedule of 57 matches in that season appearing to play a role.

The Brazilians have started the 2017-18 season well enough in the PSL‚ with three wins from four games.

But the defending champions’ exit from the Champions League with a narrow‚ away goals quarterfinal defeat against Wydad Casablanca continued to suggest Pitso Mosimane’s team have lost an edge.

Billiat‚ whose own less convincing form midst the backdrop of unresolved contract negotiations has mirrored that of his club‚ said a win against a Chiefs side on the rebound from a defeat against Baroka can help spark Downs’ engine into a healthier throttle.

“It’s very important for every individual‚ for the club. It’s our home game and Kaizer Chiefs are a good team‚” the skilled little forward said.

“We expect that we will have to work very hard. We have to watch the videos and watch what they’ve been doing.

“No matter how they things are right now on their side‚ also on our side things are not the way we want them to be.

“We want to actually be where we used to. And we need to get our confidence back. We need to actually do better from all the games we have played so far (this season).

“So it’s a tough game for both teams. And we’re not expecting an easy game. We have to put up some good work and make sure that we take care of their strengths.”

Downs might have the edge in form over Chiefs‚ who have won just twice in their first seven league games‚ but Billiat knows that in big three clashes that often counts for little.

“It’s not going to be how you played the last game when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns. It’s what you’re going to do on the day that is important‚” he said.

“And it’s very important for us to boost our confidence. We’re going to have a hectic schedule and be playing a lot of games in a short period‚ so we will need that.”

Sundowns‚ perennially playing catch-up in domestic fixtures for the last two years due to their continental exploits‚ have 10 league matches and one cap fixture to play in the eight weeks to the PSL’s Christmas recess.

That number will increase should they progress past the opening round of the Telkom Knockout‚ as Downs will expect to do.