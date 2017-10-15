Benni McCarthy acknowledged that his inexperience might have cost his side after not utilising one of his experienced players Ayanda Patosi in the MTN 8 final loss to SuperSport United.

United were eventually crowned as champions of the tenth edition of this cup after they won 4-2 on penalty shoot-outs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 of extra-time.

The former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who is in his first job as a professional coach‚ also gave credit to his counterpart and former Bafana team-mate Eric Tinkler (47)‚ admitting that his experience played a huge role in the outcome of this match.

It was then left to the heroics of SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams‚ who saved Lyle Lakay and Judas Moseamedi's spot kicks‚ for Amatsatsantsa to win their second top eight trophy and a cool R8 million in prize-money.

In the end‚ McCarthy who would have celebrated getting an early 40th birthday present with victory (his birthday in on 12 November)‚ accepted that perhaps he should have brought on Patosi in the second half to help his team's course in what was his tenth match.

"There (on substitutes) I accept that maybe the inexperience kick-on or maybe it was just the excitement of seeing that it was closer to 90 minute.

"I thought let's just close the midfield‚ close the back‚ hoping to hold on to the win. It would have been remarkable if I had won this cup in my first final you know‚" said McCarthy after the game they should have won after leading 1-0 for 80 minutes through Sibusiso Masina's 23rd minute goal.

Although SuperSport dominated the first 20 minutes‚ it was McCarthy's team which finished the first half stronger after taking the lead with Teko Modise dictating terms in City's favour in the midfield.

Fearing defeat‚ Tinkler made a number of substitutes of his own‚ bringing Thabo Mnyamane‚ Dove Wome and Sifiso Myeni before the 78 minute.

One them‚ Mnyamane‚ got his team the priceless equaliser in the 80th minute before limping off with a suspected groin injury.

Mnyamane's injury forced Tinkler's team to finish the game one man down and on back foot after Thuso Phala‚ Clayton Daniels and Bradley Grobler suffered with cramps.

But it will be McCarthy's decision of not starting the match with a younger Patosi (24) instead of Modise (34) in the playmaking role which will be questioned.

Not using Patosi at all allowed Tinkler's side to come back to the match with Mnyamane's equaliser.

McCarthy did bring on striker Obinna Nsofor for Lehlohonolo Majoro and Judas Moseamedi for Mpho Matsi when he had opportunities to usher in Patosi who carry both international and overseas experience.

"I think as a coach that's one of the faults that you have to take. I thought with us being 1-0 up and being in total control of the game‚ we were cruising. Obviously you sort of anticipate as well what the opposition do.

"They were pushing on players. So you tend to go for like for like instead of strengthening your midfield or tightening the screw at the back.

"So I think based on the subs they made‚ we also tried to equally match them. I took Modise off for (Roland) Putsche when I should have brought on Patosi.

"Maybe I got carried away when I brought Putsche when I should have used Patosi given the damage that Teko was doing on them. We needed that creative player. So I accept that maybe I didn't make the right substitute."