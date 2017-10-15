A CAF emergency committee has unanimously decided that Morocco will replace Kenya as hosts of the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kenya were stripped off the rights to host the tournament‚ which is scheduled to take place between 12 January to 4 February 2018‚ due to lack of preparations.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Lagos at the weekend. The candidacy of Morocco was preferred to that of Equatorial Guinea‚ another country to have submitted a valid application.

The Ethiopian Football Federation‚ which had also expressed its willingness to host the tournament‚ did not provide the government's letter of guarantee which is a mandatory document required by the rules of application of the Statutes of the Caf.

The tournament‚ which South Africa has failed to qualify‚ will bring together 16 national teams composed exclusively of players playing in the national championships of their respective countries.