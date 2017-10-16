Soccer

Bafana Bafana climb six places on the FIFA rankings

16 October 2017 - 11:03 By Nick Said
CHEERS Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Itumeleng Khune celebrates with Clayton Daniels after South Africa beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in their must-win Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier match at FNB Stadium, in Soweto, on SaturdayPicture: Gallo Images
CHEERS Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Itumeleng Khune celebrates with Clayton Daniels after South Africa beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in their must-win Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier match at FNB Stadium, in Soweto, on SaturdayPicture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s fine 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Burkina Faso earlier this month has seen them climb six places in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Monday.

Bafana Bafana are now at number 74 in the world and 16th on the African continent and they remain far short of the South African Football Association's stated aim of being regularly in the top 20 in the world and top three in Africa.

But they have the chance to improve that record significantly when they face Senegal home and away in their final World Cup qualifiers next month.

Tunisia have climbed three places to number 28 in the world and take over from Egypt as the top-ranked side on the continent.

Tunisia beat Guinea 4-1 away in their latest qualifier and head their pool by three points from DR Congo with a home game against Libya to come.

Egypt remain at number 30 in the world‚ while Senegal climbed a single place to number 32.

The remainder of the top 10 in Africa contains DR Congo‚ Nigeria‚ Cameroon‚ Morocco‚ Ghana‚ Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

Aside from Nigeria‚ Bafana’s opponents in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group continue to struggle as Libya dropped six places to number 87 and Seychelles actually rose two positions‚ but will not be pleased with their 188th place on the list‚ with only Eritrea and Somalia behind them.

There was no change in the top five on the global list after the final round of pool stage qualifiers in Europe and South America.

Germany continues to head the list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal. Argentina and Belgium.

READ MORE:

Ndlovu scores twice on a weekend of mixed fortunes for South Africans in Europe

Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu scored twice as his Azerbaijan side Qarabag claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter to stay top of the league in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs pressured to give supremo Kaizer Motaung perfect birthday gift

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will be under added pressure to give supremo Kaizer Motaung the perfect birthday gift with victories over fierce ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Williams vows to keep on improving after MTN8 final penalty heroics

Ronwen Williams got praise from his coach Eric Tinkler for the two crucial saves he made during the 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Motsepe wants Mosimane to stay at Sundowns for many years to come

With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe want him to become the Sir Alex ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. T20 Global League staff 'not properly told of postponement' Cricket
  2. Struggling Wits left kicking their heels as PSL action resumes Soccer
  3. Chiefs and Pirates kept apart in Telkom Knockout last 16 draw Soccer
  4. Ecclestone moving to Switzerland after F1 exit Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction

Related articles

  1. Williams vows to keep on improving after MTN8 final penalty heroics Soccer
  2. Motsepe wants Mosimane to stay at Sundowns for many years to come Soccer
  3. Tinkler says no time to celebrate MTN8 success as they turn attention to CAF ... Soccer
  4. McCarthy admits inexperience might have cost City MTN8 title Soccer
  5. Morocco replace Kenya as hosts of the 5th edition of the CHAN Soccer
  6. Billiat believes a win for Downs against Chiefs will be right tonic Soccer
  7. Dr Irvin Khoza pays tribute to late former PSL General Manager Dan Leboa Soccer
  8. Sisters on #derbyduty call Sport
  9. De Gea is United's saviour Sport
  10. Masuluke is the first African footballer to reach the Puskas Sport
X