Soccer

Motsepe wants Mosimane to stay at Sundowns for many years to come

16 October 2017 - 09:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates with Patrice Motsepe during the CAF Super Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld on February 18, 2017 in Pretoria. South Africa.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates with Patrice Motsepe during the CAF Super Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld on February 18, 2017 in Pretoria. South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe want him to become the Sir Alex Ferguson of the club.

The highly respected Ferguson spent 26 years as coach of Manchester United where he won 38 trophies that include 13 Premier League titles‚ five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Mosimane was appointed the coach of the Brazilians on 2 December 2012 to replace Johan Neeskens who was fired after Sundowns lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Since his arrival at Chloorkop‚ former Bafana Bafana striker Mosimane has delivered two Absa Premiership titles‚ the Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cups and most importantly the coveted Caf Champions League.

“I would like Pitso to become‚ I don’t want to say Arsène Wenger because he has challenges‚ but the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I have these nephews who support Barcelona and the one who support Arsenal says he does not know when is Wenger going to leave.

"For‚ Pitso I would like him to become Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns‚” said Motsepe.

“There is nothing that will please me more personally than for Pitso to spent many‚ many years at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Of course‚ it starts with me outside football because I am employed by many companies and I have to perform and do well in those companies.

"There is also a realisation that the longer a person is in a position‚ the greater the consistency and experience. That’s when a club can really reap the benefits of the experience.”

Sundowns recently lost to Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League as they failed in their mission to defend their title but Motsepe said he was not disheartened because they have another crack next season.

“They said to me I must remember they will be back in the tournament in a few months time‚ but Africa for us is very important.

"Of course the league is important but you have to look at South African football in the context of its global competitiveness.

"I always say that there are about eight to ten clubs in this country that could not just compete in Africa in my view but I think they could win the Champions League.

"Because the quality and standard of football in this country has improved significantly‚ and what I like as well is there is greater appreciation and interest in realising that we have to do well and not just in South Africa.”

READ MORE:

'Winning trophies must become an addiction and a drug for us': Tinkler

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler was the epitome of cool and calmness after winning his second trophy as a coach at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

McCarthy admits his lack of experience might have caused City MTN8 title

Benni McCarthy acknowledged that his inexperience might have cost his side after not utilising one of his experienced players Ayanda Patosi in the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Morocco replace Kenya as hosts of the 5th edition of the CHAN

A CAF emergency committee has unanimously decided that Morocco will replace Kenya as hosts of the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Billiat believes a win for Downs against Chiefs will be right tonic

Mamelodi Sundowns want to get back to the free-flowing form that saw them storm to the 2015-16 Absa Premiership and 2016 Caf Champions League titles‚ ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana climb six places on the FIFA rankings Soccer
  2. Motsepe wants Mosimane to stay at Sundowns for many years to come Soccer
  3. Chiefs pressured to give supremo Motaung perfect birthday gift with wins over ... Soccer
  4. Ndlovu scores twice on a weekend of mixed fortunes for South Africans in Europe Soccer
  5. Williams vows to keep on improving after MTN8 final penalty heroics Soccer

Latest Videos

'We can't live with so few toilets': Bonnytoun resident speaks out about toilet ...
Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma

Related articles

  1. Tinkler says no time to celebrate MTN8 success as they turn attention to CAF ... Soccer
  2. McCarthy admits inexperience might have cost City MTN8 title Soccer
  3. Morocco replace Kenya as hosts of the 5th edition of the CHAN Soccer
  4. Billiat believes a win for Downs against Chiefs will be right tonic Soccer
  5. Dr Irvin Khoza pays tribute to late former PSL General Manager Dan Leboa Soccer
  6. Sisters on #derbyduty call Sport
  7. De Gea is United's saviour Sport
  8. Zim upstart draws line in pay-TV sand Business
  9. Masuluke is the first African footballer to reach the Puskas Sport
  10. BBK: Mlondi's death a cruel reminder of our disregard for gift of life Sport
  11. Reds boss the game, but De Gea is the real hero Sport
  12. City crush Stoke with magnificent seven while Palace stun Chelsea Sport
X