With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe want him to become the Sir Alex Ferguson of the club.

The highly respected Ferguson spent 26 years as coach of Manchester United where he won 38 trophies that include 13 Premier League titles‚ five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Mosimane was appointed the coach of the Brazilians on 2 December 2012 to replace Johan Neeskens who was fired after Sundowns lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Since his arrival at Chloorkop‚ former Bafana Bafana striker Mosimane has delivered two Absa Premiership titles‚ the Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cups and most importantly the coveted Caf Champions League.

“I would like Pitso to become‚ I don’t want to say Arsène Wenger because he has challenges‚ but the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I have these nephews who support Barcelona and the one who support Arsenal says he does not know when is Wenger going to leave.

"For‚ Pitso I would like him to become Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns‚” said Motsepe.

“There is nothing that will please me more personally than for Pitso to spent many‚ many years at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Of course‚ it starts with me outside football because I am employed by many companies and I have to perform and do well in those companies.

"There is also a realisation that the longer a person is in a position‚ the greater the consistency and experience. That’s when a club can really reap the benefits of the experience.”

Sundowns recently lost to Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League as they failed in their mission to defend their title but Motsepe said he was not disheartened because they have another crack next season.

“They said to me I must remember they will be back in the tournament in a few months time‚ but Africa for us is very important.

"Of course the league is important but you have to look at South African football in the context of its global competitiveness.

"I always say that there are about eight to ten clubs in this country that could not just compete in Africa in my view but I think they could win the Champions League.

"Because the quality and standard of football in this country has improved significantly‚ and what I like as well is there is greater appreciation and interest in realising that we have to do well and not just in South Africa.”