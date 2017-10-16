Soccer

Ndlovu scores twice on a weekend of mixed fortunes for South Africans in Europe

16 October 2017 - 10:53 By Nick Said
Qarabag's South African striker Dino Ndlovu (2L) shoots past Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (L), and Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (2R), but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Chelsea and Qarabag at Stamford Bridge in London on September 12, 2017.
Image: AFP

Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu scored twice as his Azerbaijan side Qarabag claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter to stay top of the league in that country.

Both Ndlovu’s goals were gifts after some poor defending as he took his tally to seven in 13 starts this season.

He will now look ahead to a home UEFA Champions League tie with Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Young forward Kabelo Sekgota scored his first senior goal when he netted for Lithuanian side Stumbras in their 3-2 loss to Atlantas.

Also in Lithuania‚ Sibusiso Magwaza made a first start for Utenis as they lost 2-1 at home to Jonava‚ taking a significant step in his career‚ while in Latvia‚ Kabelo Seriba played in a 2-0 loss for Metta/LU to Riga.

It was a 17th appearance of the season for him.

Bongani Zungu started for French Ligue 1 side Amiens as they lost 1-0 to Toulouse‚ but Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) and Kermit Erasmus (Rennes) were missing for their sides‚ while Lebogang Phiri did not make it off the bench for Guingamp.

In Ligue 2‚ striker Lebo Mothiba played for Valenciennes as they won 2-0 at home to Tours‚ but could not add to the five goals he has already scored this season.

Andile Jali played for struggling Belgian side Oostende as they lost 3-2 at home to Club Brugge‚ while in Turkey Lebogang Manyama was a substitute for Konyaspor as they lost 2-0 at home to Galatasaray.

Tokelo Rantie then came off the bench for Genclerbirligi as set up the winner as his side claimed a famous 2-1 win over Besiktas.

Kamohelo Mokotjo was missing through illness for English Championship side Brentford‚ while Phakamani Mahlambi did not make the match-day squad for Al Ahly in Egypt.

Finally‚ Thulani Serero played 82 minutes for Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in their 1-1 away draw with Heracles.

He had last week been named Player of the Month in Holland for August and September.

