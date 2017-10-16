Mamelodi Sundowns host fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a blockbuster Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night which has the potential to provide drama‚ heartache and display of scintillating football if it goes according to the script.

Match ups between the two teams have often lived up to their billing and they go into their eagerly awaited encounter in the capital with not much separating them on the log standings.

Sundowns are placed fifth with Chiefs directly below them on sixth and they have both accumulated nine points even though the Brazilians enjoys an advantage of having played three matches less due to their participation in the Caf Champions League.

Victory for either team will see them close the gap on current pacesetters Baroka FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows who meet in a surprise top of the table clash in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

For Sundowns‚ who were recently knocked out of the Champions League by Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-final stage‚ they can afford to drop points but for Amakhosi it’s a win at all cost match as defeat will see more pressure on coach Steve Komphela.

To make it worse for Chiefs‚ they have another huge clash against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday and this week could be defining for their entire season.

In their last match before the Fifa international break‚ Chiefs lost to Baroka in Durban and the fans made their dissatisfaction known by verbally abusing Komphela and his players.

As he looked ahead of the match‚ key Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi said they were fully aware of the uncomfortable situation that Chiefs finds themselves at the moment but that makes them extremely dangerous.

“They could be somehow struggling at the moment but at the same time they are wounded and they want to pick themselves up.

"They have not been doing very well but for us we are eager and ready for the game‚” said the Bafana Bafana midfielder during the draw of Telkom Knockout in Johannesburg on Monday.

“Everybody is available and I hope on the day they guys will try certain things to win the game because this is a big game‚” he added.

While Vilakazi boasted about the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane will have all the players available for selection‚ Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is one of a number of players who will sit out the match due to injury.

Gordinho has joined the likes of Teenage Hadebe‚ Gustavo Páez‚ Kgotso Moleko‚ Tsepo Masilela‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Emmanuel Letlotlo in the casualty ward where they are nursing an assortment of ailments.

“It’s a big week for us‚ it starts with Sundowns and end with Pirates on the weekend but the guys are ready and confident.

"Training has been going well this week and you know all the players want to play in these big games. We have to try and get something positive out of these two matches."