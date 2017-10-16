Soccer

Struggling Wits left kicking their heels as PSL action resumes

16 October 2017 - 15:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Wits’ scheduled fixture on Tuesday night against SuperSport United‚ fresh from cup glory in Durban at the weekend‚ has been postponed because the MTN8 winners are heading to Tunisia for this weekend’ semifinal‚ second leg clash in the African Confederation Cup against Club Africain.

Wits‚ sitting second from the bottom on the standings‚ will only get back to action on Sunday in a tricky tie away against high riding Baroka FC exactly three weeks after their last clash.

The 21-day hiatus might be what coach Gavin Hunt needed to fix problems such as helping players get over any niggles and whetting the appetite.

But there is also the potential loss of sharpness that comes with such a lengthy lack of action.

“We are looking at it positively as a chance for a small mini pre-season‚” said the club’s chief executive officer Jose Ferreira on Monday.

“We see it as a positive to get the juices flowing again.”

Wits have kept busy with participation in the Gauteng Cup and friendlies with Highlands Park and Free State Stars over the last week.

The Clever Boys have made a horror beginning to the defence of their first-ever league title‚ with a single win in seven games.

It is the worst start by the defending champions in professional soccer history in the country and they are sitting second from bottom on the log with just Platinum Stars below them.

