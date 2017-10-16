Soccer

Williams vows to keep on improving after MTN8 final penalty heroics

16 October 2017 - 10:14 By Sazi Hadebe
Ronwen Williams Goalkeeper of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Final match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Ronwen Williams got praise from his coach Eric Tinkler for the two crucial saves he made during the 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City in the MTN8 final but the one that meant a lot was from his Bafana Bafana team-mate Itumeleng Khune.

Williams was criticised for conceding two goals when Bafana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in Praia during a World Cup qualifier last month but Khune was among the first to congratulate him for saving the two penalties.

“It's an amazing comment coming from our national team goalkeeper Itu. We are tight friends with him‚ you know. When we're in the Bafana camp we always speak about penalties.

"So it's an amazing comment coming from Itu‚" said Williams adding that he still harbours hopes of improving his gloomy international stats.

“As long as I do good for my club‚ I know that Bafana coach Stuart (Baxter) knows what I can do.

"I know that I haven't had the best of a Bafana career but I still have the belief that I got a lot more to offer and achieve at international level with the national team."

Revealing his secrets in making those two critical spot kicks taken by City forwards Judas Moseamedi and Lyle Lakay‚ Williams said it was the team effort that helped him.

"I know Lyle from our academy days (at SuperSport). I knew he's got a lot of power but I wasn't sure if he was going to shoot straight or go to his favourite corner‚ but I told him I know his corner.

"So I played mind games with Lyle just to unsettle him because he wasn't sure whether to kick straight or go for his corner.

"The second one (Moseamedi's)‚ I spoke to my team-mate Aubrey Modiba because he played with Judas. He told me that Judas opens his foot when he shoots.

"So it was team work that helped us in the end."

Williams also paid back his coach Tinkler and the club for showing faith in him when many people had written him off following his harrowing experience in Bafana colours that has not improved since he made his debut in a 5-0 defeat against Brazil in 2014.

"That's why I just want to thank the club as well for the deal that I signed. I mean... it's a record five year deal.

"So this is me repaying them for the way they've shown faith in me since I joined the club as a 12 year old. Long may it continue.

"I don't see myself leaving this club anytime soon. I'm happy here (SuperSport) and I just want to repay them by lifting cups.

"With the character we've build in this team‚ I know that we can go all the way to win more trophies‚ including the league title."

With Tinkler giving players a two-day break after their cup success‚ Williams said it was very important that they celebrate their achievement.

"We have a bit of time to celebrate‚ I mean we've achieved. To win two trophies within four months is amazing. We have to celebrate because it was tough to achieve this feat."

