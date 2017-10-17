Soccer

Baroka FC and Arrows contest unlikeliest top of-the table PSL clash

17 October 2017 - 12:02 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Celebrations as Baroka scores during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 30 September 2017.
Celebrations as Baroka scores during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 30 September 2017.
Image: Gerald Duraan/BackpagePix

Even the bravest punter would not have betted that seven rounds into the PSL season‚ Baroka FC and Golden Arrows would be taking each other on in a top of the table clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

After all‚ Baroka ensured their PSL status last season via the promotion/relegation playoffs after they finished a disappointing 15th. Arrows pipped Platinum Stars to eighth position by one point to qualify for this season’s MTN8‚ where they were knocked out in the first round by Bidvest Wits.

Baroka go into this match looking to stretch their lead at the top‚ where they have a two-point advantage over second-placed Arrows with both teams having played seven matches after they sprinted out of the blocks.

Victory for Arrows will see them overtake their hosts at the summit‚ but their mission is not going to be an easy one against a Baroka side who are brimming with confidence after a commendable start to the season.

Baroka seem to have hugely improved from their near-relegation flirtation last season and captain Olaleng Shaku admits they learned valuable lessons form that experience.

“Last season was a learning curve for us because we finished 15th and went to the playoffs but came back to the PSL. This season we started very well‚ we are number one on the log at the moment and we must help the coach (Kgoloko Thobejane) to stay in that position‚” said Shaku.

“We don’t want to see ourselves in the same situation as last season. We want to be in the top four when we go to the December break so that we make things a little simpler for ourselves when we resume in January.

“This season our mission was to collect the points early‚ because in the second round it is not simple when some teams are struggling in the relegation zone‚ some want to get into the top eight and some want to win the league.”

Arrows captain Matome Mathiane conceded that Baroka will not be easy to beat‚ but said his side are determined to return back to KwaZulu-Natal with all the three points.

“There is no difference between us and Baroka – we are both doing well and we haven’t lost a match so far in the season‚” Mathiane said.

“I am expecting a tough match against them in their own backyard but we are going there with the intention of winning the game and going top of the log.

“What we are doing now is a continuation of last season where we made it to the top eight – we didn’t change a lot of players and we know each other very well.”

