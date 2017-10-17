Ruthless Chiefs slaughter Sundowns at Loftus

Kaizer Chiefs arrived in the capital city like sheep to the slaughter house but - oh boy - they turned the tables.

Steve Komphela went into the match on the back of a demoralising league loss to Baroka FC before the international break which saw the Chiefs fans turn on him in Durban but this hugely deserved 2-1 win over fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday night has given him a stay of execution.

This was a match that Komphela and his men had to win to ease pressure and Komphela outsmarted his opposite number Pitso Mosimane in terms of tactics as they managed to soak up the early pressure by their hosts before exploding into a match winning performance.

This much needed victory will give Chiefs a timely morale booster ahead of the high octane Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium where they will be expected to win two matches in succession.

Without several key players in his defence, Komphela started the match with the inexperienced pair of Siyabonga Ngezana in central defence and Philani Zulu at left back and they rewarded him with sterling performances.

Ngezana, who was named the man of the match, was the star of a highly successful night for Chiefs as he opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he slotted home a well-taken free kick that was taken by George Maluleka to beat the outstretched hands of Denis Onyango.