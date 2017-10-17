Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have not had sleepless nights over Lebese‚ says Komphela

17 October 2017
If Mamelodi Sundowns are trying to punt George Lebese as their trump card for their Absa Premiership match-up against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night‚ then Amakhosi have a plan for their ex-winger.

This was the view of Chiefs’ coach Steve Komphela‚ who is of the belief that Downs have been dropping hints in the buildup to 2017-18’s first “big three” clash at Loftus Versfeld that Lebese‚ signed from Amakhosi in the off-season‚ can be their key player.

Chiefs lost last season’s corresponding fixture 2-1.

“Sundowns are the same team (from that clash at Loftus last season) with the same coach (Pitso Mosimane)‚” Komphela told Chiefs’ website on Tuesday.

“We know their pluses and we have prepared to counter that‚ while we focus on our strengths as well.

“They have a few combinations and the usual suspects in Khama Billiat‚ Percy Tau and Hlompho Kekana to watch out for.

“They are fully focused on the league now that they are out of the Caf Champions League.

“They seem to (want to) send a message about George Lebese as their trump card. We know his qualities.

“He has been at Chiefs for nearly a decade. We are aware of his technique and his abilities. Accordingly‚ we will have to contain his threat.”

Komphela declared that Chiefs are rejuvenated and ready to take the game to Sundowns.

The coach said that the past two-and-a-half weeks’ inactivity from match action since Amakhosi’s 2-1 defeat against Baroka FC in Durban has been used wisely by his team‚ and that they are rested and raring to turn around their patchy start to the season.

Chiefs‚ and most Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams‚ have been out of action due to the Fifa international date and then the MTN8 final‚ won on penalties by SuperSport United against Cape Town City on Saturday night.

Chiefs have started with just two wins in seven league games‚ and were knocked out of the MTN8 in the opening‚ quarterfinal round.

“The Fifa break got us rejuvenated‚” Komphela said. “We had an opportunity to manage the team after having a bit of fixture congestion before the break.

“We have corrected the areas that needed attention. We fell short in set-plays. We also want to improve on keeping the shape as well as improving the conversion rate.

“We worked on all that and I thought we sampled some tactics successfully in the Macufe Cup friendly (win against Bloemfontein Celtic).”

“We have rested some legs. We are still running low on the availability of some players‚ especially at the back.

“Kgotso Moleko is a new casualty. We will be a bit thin in defence‚ but we will devise a strategy to deal with that.”

Chiefs have had a devastating injury run‚ with Moleko now added to Ramahlwe Mphahlele as their absentees‚ leaving Amakhosi without a frontline right-back.

