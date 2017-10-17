Soccer

Sundowns, Chiefs match delayed at Loftus

17 October 2017 - 19:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Bernard Parker of Chiefs and Thapelo Morena of Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on April 01, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

The crunch PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday night was delayed by 30 minutes as there were more people outside the stadium.

After consultation with the relevant authorities, PSL match commissioner Job Smith decided to delay kickoff from 7.30pm to 8pm as construction around the stadium caused major delays.

X