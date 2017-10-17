Sundowns, Chiefs match delayed at Loftus
17 October 2017 - 19:48
The crunch PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday night was delayed by 30 minutes as there were more people outside the stadium.
After consultation with the relevant authorities, PSL match commissioner Job Smith decided to delay kickoff from 7.30pm to 8pm as construction around the stadium caused major delays.
New kick-off time is now 19h50 due to the fact that the supporters are still making their way into the stadium #Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 17, 2017
