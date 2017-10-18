Soccer

PSL announces Telkom Knockout dates and venues

18 October 2017 - 15:45 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cape Town City FC celebrates after winning Telkom Knockout final during theTelkom Knockout Final match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates and venues for the Telkom Knockout first round to be played on the weekend of October 27 across the country.

Action starts on Friday night when Maritzburg United host Platinum Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium at 8pm.

Saturday will see five fixtures with Golden Arrows hosting Orlando Pirates at Princess Magogo Stadium‚ Ajax Cape Town making the trip to Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium and Bloemfontein Celtic hosting last season’s finalists SuperSport United at Dr Molemela Stadium.

On Saturday evening Bidvest Wits renew their cup rivalry with Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium while Kaizer Chiefs visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The opening round will be concluded by two matches on Sunday afternoon with defending champions Cape Town City starting the defence of their title against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and Mamelodi Sundowns visiting Chippa United at Sisa Dukashe in East London.

All the Fixtures:

Friday‚ 27 October 2017:

Maritzburg United v Platinum Stars (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday‚ 28 October 2017:

Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 6pm)

Bidvest Wits v Free State Stars (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ 29 October 2017:

Baroka FC v Cape Town City (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

