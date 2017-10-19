Soccer

Jack Wilshere hits back at critics of Arsenal's 'character'

19 October 2017 - 14:57 By Reuters
BATE Borisov's midfielder from Montenegro Mirko Ivanic (L) and Arsenal's midfielder from England Jack Wilshere vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H football match between FC BATE Borisov and Arsenal FC in Borisov, outside Minsk, on September 28, 2017.
Image: Maxim MALINOVSKY / AFP

Midfielder Jack Wilshere believes that Arsenal were unfairly criticized after last weekend's 2-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, with the 25-year-old saying he backed the team to get back to winning ways very quickly.

Watford striker Troy Deeney, who equalised with a penalty in the 71st minute, dismissed Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's claims that the spot-kick was to blame for their loss and questioned the north London side's mentality.

"As a player if your attitude is questioned, it's horrible," Wilshere told reporters on Wednesday. "I look around this team and you can't question our character.

"People try to put us down, they always have. I don't think the comments were justified. When we look back at the game we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don't think we can look back and question our character."

Arsenal, who are sixth in the league, have lost just once in their last eight matches across all competitions and Wilshere believes more victories will soon follow.

"We will move on. We have a game tomorrow (on Thursday) and another big game at the weekend, and we have seen with this team that the players can bounce back quick - and we will do that," Wilshere added.

Arsenal travel to face Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday and visit Everton in a Premier League encounter on Sunday. 

