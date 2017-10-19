Bernard Parker is a mind player if ever South Africa has produced one‚ and right now the Kaizer Chiefs striker is hoping that a goal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday has helped unclog a mind that can become a little crowded.

Parker‚ since finishing as the Absa Premiership’s top scorer in 2013-14 with 10 goals‚ has lost a scoring touch that made him one of South Africa’s cleverest‚ best finishers.

As Chiefs prepare for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday Parker hopes that one of his best all-round displays in some time in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld has cleared his mind so he can focus on what he does best – scoring goals.

“With the modern game today it’s all about confidence. If you get given confidence‚ with the quality you possess as a footballer‚ nothing can stop you‚” the deep-thinking – sometimes too much so – No.10 said on Thursday.

“Just with the right mentality‚ right attitude. Debriefing myself as well‚ trying to prepare the same way with the same mentality‚ keeping your mind clear all the time.

“And also opening your heart as well‚ taking more of the positives‚ and the positive happenings will follow.

“Going into the game (against Pirates) with what we come back from (on Tuesday)‚ I think we should keep the tactical discipline‚ we should keep doing what was working for us.

“And just keep doing it‚ repeating it and even doing it faster and more clinical.”

A new gameplan against Sundowns for Chiefs seemed to suit Parker’s intelligent running.

Amakhosi‚ who largely have attempted a pressing game in coach Steve Komphela’s two-and-a-half years in charge‚ recycled the ball from winning it to their forwards quickly through searching passes from their midfielders to the forwards.

Parker reveled in it‚ beating offside several times‚ including when he scored and striking the upright.