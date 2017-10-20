Bernard Parker looking to recover his goal-scoring magic
Football Chiefs midfielder looking to recover his goal-scoring magic
Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is hoping his goal against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in the week will encourage him to score in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Parker, who was the Absa Premiership's top scorer in 2013-2014 with 10 goals, has lost the magic touch that made him one of South Africa's best finishers.
Going into the Chiefs' biggest fixture on the calendar at FNB Stadium, Parker hopes one of his best all-round displays in a long time in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld will lead to more goals.
"It's all about confidence. If you get given confidence, with the quality you possess as a footballer, nothing can stop you," the deep-thinking No 10 said on Thursday.
"The right mentality, right attitude. Keeping your mind clear all the time. And opening your heart as well, taking more of the positives, and the positive happenings will follow.
"Going into the game [against Pirates] with what we came back with [on Tuesday], I think we should keep the tactical discipline. We should keep doing what worked for us."
Amakhosi, who largely have attempted a pressing game in coach Steve Komphela's two-and-a-half years in charge, recycled the ball to their forwards quickly through searching passes from their midfielders.
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is not ruling out the possibility of bringing back Thamsanqa Sangweni for the big clash.
The Serbian said the magnitude of the derby demanded that he consider the midfielder given the challenges Pirates had had in midfield since injury forced Sangweni to miss the past seven league games.
"We'll monitor every player and definitely Sangweni is among those players we'll consider for this match if he's fit and ready," said Sredojevic.
