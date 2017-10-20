Bernard Parker looking to recover his goal-scoring magic

Football Chiefs midfielder looking to recover his goal-scoring magic

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is hoping his goal against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in the week will encourage him to score in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Parker, who was the Absa Premiership's top scorer in 2013-2014 with 10 goals, has lost the magic touch that made him one of South Africa's best finishers.

Going into the Chiefs' biggest fixture on the calendar at FNB Stadium, Parker hopes one of his best all-round displays in a long time in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld will lead to more goals.

"It's all about confidence. If you get given confidence, with the quality you possess as a footballer, nothing can stop you," the deep-thinking No 10 said on Thursday.