Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Dan Leboa was remembered as a doyen of his craft and administrator par excellence during his memorial service at the league’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Leboa‚ who died last Friday after a short illness‚ worked in football administration from 1972 serving both at club level and at the PSL (formerly the National Soccer League or NSL) as a chief gate controller‚ and later as general manager of football.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ who met Leboa in Alexandra township in 1966 and worked with him for many years after their first meeting‚ praised him as a disciplined and focused man who left an indelible mark in South African football.

“He was disciplined and focused‚ he was Mr Constitution‚ Mr Rules‚ he was the NSL. Dan deserved to be respected‚ because he served football for a long time and with dedication.