National First Division team Jomo Cosmos have been fined R500,000‚ with R400,000 suspended‚ relating to security issues at their home game against Richards Bay FC last month.

Cosmos received the censure from the PSL’s displinary committee‚ the league said in a statement on Friday.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has released its ruling in the matter involving Jomo Cosmos FC‚” the statement read.

“Jomo Cosmos were charged with failure to comply with safety and security at its home ground in Vosloorus Stadium on 17 September 2017 against Richards Bay FC. In its findings‚ Disciplinary Committee noted that this was a serious violation by Jomo Cosmos as safety and security is a critical component of staging a match. It found that the club had not complied with its own Operational Plan.

“In particular the DC recorded that when it comes to the issue of safety and security in football matches‚ various stakeholders inclusive of government‚ the League Sponsors‚ spectators‚ football lovers and ordinary citizens expect nothing less from the PSL and its members and officials.

“The DC added that compliance by Members with the Safety and Security Manual should never simply be an issue of statistical compliance or ticking boxes. The PSL Disciplinary Committee will not tolerate the relegation of issues of safety and security to the bottom of the list of matters that need to be attended to in preparation of home matches.

“The Disciplinary Committee accordingly found Jomo Cosmos guilty. They were fined R500 000 with R400 000 suspended for a period of 12 months on proviso that they are not found guilty of a similar offence within that period on issues of safety and security compliance. They were also ordered to pay the costs of the hearing.”