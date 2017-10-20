Steve Komphela might not go for the same starting lineup and much-talked about gameplan that earned Kaizer Chiefs a stirring win against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday when they meet Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

But he does want to replicate the performance‚ Chiefs’ coach said ahead of Saturday’s big Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm).

At first‚ probed on whether he would replicate the three-centreback defence and quick‚ passing game out of midfield probing for striker Bernard Parker to beat offside with intelligent running‚ Komphela appeared to reveal his hand.

“I think with the number of players that we have right now‚ I think it's about 20 [due to injuries]‚ it makes your life easier in terms of who you are going to keep‚” the coach said.

“But I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and Saturday‚ 3.30pm. If nothing happens then we’ll go with the plan that we’ve been working on since we played Sundowns on Tuesday.”

Komphela‚ though‚ did later say he might tweak some things.