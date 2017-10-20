Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed that he is yet to be entirely satisfied with his team’s performance this season.

As the Buccaneers prepare to take on Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s big Absa Premiership Soweto derby match at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3pm)‚ a run of three matches without a win has left “Micho” feeling his team have yet to his a stride.

This despite Bucs sitting third on the log‚ three points behind log-leaders Baroka FC after winning three‚ drawing four and losing one of their eight league matches so far.

“We are still far from the best that I want us to be. The Chiefs match offers us another great opportunity to see exactly where we are‚” Sredojevic said.