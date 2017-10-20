Soccer

Micho reveals he has not been satisfied with Orlando Pirates yet

20 October 2017 - 10:18 By Sazi Hadebe
Coach Milutin Sredojevic.
Image: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed that he is yet to be entirely satisfied with his team’s performance this season.

As the Buccaneers prepare to take on Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s big Absa Premiership Soweto derby match at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3pm)‚ a run of three matches without a win has left “Micho” feeling his team have yet to his a stride.

This despite Bucs sitting third on the log‚ three points behind log-leaders Baroka FC after winning three‚ drawing four and losing one of their eight league matches so far.

“We are still far from the best that I want us to be. The Chiefs match offers us another great opportunity to see exactly where we are‚” Sredojevic said.

“And the best thing is that I don’t have to motivate the players for this game as they know exactly what is at stake.”

Despite facing a Chiefs side motivated by their 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday‚ Sredojevic said he was equally confident of victory‚ even going to an extent of predicting that they are capable of winning 2-0.

This was in response to Chiefs counterpart Steve Komphela predicting the same scoreline as the two began their verbal sparring at this week’s pre-match press conference ahead of the derby.

Sredojevic played his cards close to his chest‚ refusing to give anything away on his gameplan for Saturday.

“We are doing everything possible in order to satisfy the standard of Pirates. I expect that every individual will give his best against Chiefs‚” said Sredojevic without elaborating on how he intends to break down a Chiefs rearguard that was excellent against Sundowns.

“If I tell you [how we are going to win] I will be disrespecting my players. And my players are everything to me. So in order to make sure that I don’t disrespect them‚ I will keep it as a secret my recipe to beat Chiefs.”

Sredojevic's prediction was echoed by Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba‚ who added that big striker Thamsanqa Gabuza will get the brace for the Buccaneers.

Pirates warmed up for the derby with a somewhat flat 1-1 home draw against bottom-placed Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night‚ with Sredojevic saying he will ask for far greater intensity from his team going forward.

