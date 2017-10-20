Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela admits his club are under pressure to emulate their top eight finish of the last Premier Soccer League campaign but believes they are capable of repeating the feat even if they have started the season slowly.

“If you check our team‚ we haven’t changed too many players from last season. One or two left but the core is still there‚ so I think we’ve got a good chance of going it again‚” he insisted.

Polokwane City meet unbeaten Lamontville Golden Arrows in at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday in the second game of a five-day trip to KwaZulu-Natal.

They upset AmaZulu 3-2 away in Umlazi on Wednesday night to snap a five match winless streak and notch up a second win of the season.

Brimming with confidence after beating Usuthu‚ where Ramagalela got the all-important third goal‚ the Limpopo-based team are now looking for more points.

“Arrows are good team but we are hoping to play a good game. It won’t be easy for us. Arrows are at home‚ they are second on the log‚” the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker said.

“We had set a target for ourselves for this Durban trip to go home with at least four points. That would be something for us as Polokwane City given where we have come from.

“Our previous game before the trip against Pirates [a 2-2 home draw] was a boost for us‚ to play the way we did that day. It made us believe we can beat whoever comes in our way.”