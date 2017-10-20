Saturday’s Soweto derby at Soccer City marks the 162nd meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in competitive matches‚ with Amakhosi still holding the upper hand overall but without a victory in the last three years.

In the 161 past derbies‚ 67 have been won by Chiefs and 38 by Pirates. There have been 51 draws and five abandoned matches.

But Chiefs are without success in the previous seven clashes – not since they won 2-0 in December 2014 when Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu scored in the second half for a 2-0 win.

Since then there have been five draws and two victories for Pirates – a 3-1 triumph in October 2015 where Eric Tinkler got the plaudits for a tactical masterclass and Issa Sarr‚ Ayanda Gcaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza all scored for the Buccaneers.

The other victory was March last year when Pirates won again with Tinkler at the helm in the Nedbank Cup and Tendani Ndoro was the hero with a double.

Chiefs have 209 Soweto derby goals while the tally for the Buccaneers is 169.

The top scorer remains the late Pule ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe of Chiefs with a record 19‚ way ahead of Nelson ‘Teenage’ Dladla and Abednego ‘Shaka’ Ngcobo on 11‚ both of Amakhosi.

Pirates’ top scorer in the derbies is Jomo Sono with nine goals.

Four goals is the biggest winning margin in derby game‚ twice achieved by Chiefs (7-3 in 1972 and 5-1 in 1975) and once by Pirates (5-1 in 1990).