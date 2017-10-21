Chiefs' Steve Komphela kept the XI that beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Pretoria on Tuesday. He stuck to his three centrebacks in Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Daniel Cardoso and Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ and two wingbacks - Joseph Molangoane and Philani Zulu - who soaked up pressure so effectively against Downs.

Pirates' Milutin Sredojevic strangely kept big top scorer Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ often a man to score in the derby‚ on the bench. The coach‚ though‚ in his four changes from Wednesday's 1-1 draw here against Platinum Stars‚ had no shortage of quick‚ small runners who clearly were tasked with troubling Amakhosi's centrebacks‚ and getting behind the wingbacks.

Justice Chabalala in defence‚ Issa Sarr in midfield and forwards Thabo Rakhale and Thabiso Kutumela came in for Bucs.

It was Pirates' first half‚ narrowly‚ from when Thabo Qalinge's skidding shot had to be palmed round by Itumeleng Khune in the fourth minute.

Chiefs then did edge out the first half-hour‚ notably Ngezana heading onto the upright from George Maluleka's free-kick.

But‚ as much as Amakhosi's back five initially absorbed pressure‚ their quick recycling of the ball forward shown against Downs was missing on Saturday.

It was Khune unusually slackly allowing a back-header by Molangoane to go for a corner that prompted Bucs piling on the pressure at the end of the half.

Makola's take from that corner was low to Qalinge on the edge of the area‚ who smacked the best shot of the half to force a save from Khune. Moments later Makola shot into the side-netting.