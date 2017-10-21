Kaizer Chiefs need to keep working on key aspects of their game‚ keep improving and keep trying to get better striker Bernard Parker said ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Parker said Chiefs used the two-and-a-half week Fifa international break to get themselves in far better shape than their poor league start had indicated‚ where Amakhosi won just two league games out of seven.

The results were there to see as Chiefs managed a polished 2-1 upset of Mamelodi Sundowns with a makeshift defence and solid gameplan on Tuesday night at Loftus Versfeld.

Now the trick‚ said Parker‚ is for the Soweto giants to show consistency.

The striker admitted Chiefs had been under pressure from growing disgruntlement in the stands and questions asked by the media before the Fifa break‚ which Amakhosi entered on the back of a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows then 2-1 defeat to Baroka.

“Oh yes‚ there was really a lot of pressure. After our last game before we went to the Fifa break we worked a lot on what can work for us‚” Parker said.

“And on the day [against Sundowns]‚ from our last game‚ it all really worked for us.

“We stuck together. And said that we were really going to remind ourselves regarding the principles and the philosophy and what we wanted to achieve.

“And it paid off for us. And not only for Kaizer Chiefs but also for South African football.

“You know‚ we’ve got everything. We’ve got the flair‚ we’ve got the ability and we’ve got the tactical discipline.

“If we can keep the tactical discipline then it’s the modern game now‚ and that's what it takes.

“Don’t get carried away. Keep the tactical discipline‚ stay focused‚ stick to the plan‚ and then going forward we can free-flow‚ we’ve got the skill‚ we’ve got the speed and we’ve also got the brains.

“And it’s very tough now. The league has gone very tough. You don’t know – you can’t just walk into the field thinking that you’re going to come out with a win.

“There are a lot of surprises too. We don’t know what Pirates have prepared for us.

“It’s now just for us to keep ourselves in a clear state of mind‚ don’t over-think‚ and to do what we do. Do what’s best and been working for us.

“And keep doing it until we’ve perfected it.

“A great example is Man City. They keep doing things‚ they want to improve game by game‚ challenging themselves as individuals and in all departments of the game.

“On the day I’m sure we can get better.”

Chiefs‚ in fourth place‚ meet a Pirates side in third who have not won in three matches.