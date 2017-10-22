SuperSport United to face TP Mazembe in CAF Confed Cup final

Bradley Grobler nodded an early goal to set up a shock 3-1 win for SuperSport United of South Africa at Club Africain of Tunisia Sunday and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup final.

SuperSport, who are bankrolled by a Johannesburg-based TV network, qualified 4-2 on aggregate to face holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the title.

Mazembe, the second most successful club in CAF competitions with 10 titles, host the first leg on November 19 in Lubumbashi with the return match a week later in Pretoria.

The decider offers SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler a second chance to win the secondary African club competition after his Orlando Pirates side finished 2015 runners-up.

Having conceded a goal at home in the drawn first leg of the semi-final last month, scoring at Stade Olympique in a Tunis suburb was essential for the South African outfit.

Grobler, the tall son of a former star, answered the call on 16 minutes with a powerful header into the corner of the net off a Thuso Phala cross.

Fears that the incessant chanting and the flare throwing of the Tunisian supporters would unsettle the visitors proved unfounded.

United retained the lead until half-time and doubled it eight minutes into the second half when leading Confederation Cup scorer Jeremy Brockie notched his 10th goal of the campaign.

The recently off-form New Zealander timed his dart forward perfectly to spring an offside trap and steer the ball wide of goalkeeper Atef Dekhili.

Club Africain, the 2011 Confederation Cup runners-up, needed three goals to pull off a miraculous passage to the final and got one almost immediately.

Veteran captain Saber Khalifa calmly slotted a 56th-minute penalty into the net after goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived the wrong way.

But Grobler struck again on 64 minutes to complete the scoring with a carbon copy of the Brockie goal.

He raced on to a defence-splitting through ball and fired past the goalkeeper to set up two further matches against Mazembe this season.

The clubs drew 2-2 in a Lubumbashi thriller, then 0-0 in a dour Pretoria duel during the group stage.