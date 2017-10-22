Soccer

Sredojevic says Pirates on course despite dropping crucial points

22 October 2017 - 12:13 By Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts on the bench during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 21 October 2017.
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts on the bench during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 21 October 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is not panicking just yet despite seeing his team drop nine points in their last four league matches.

In those encounters‚ including the exciting but goalless Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Sredojevic's team failed to win.

Bucs last win came courtesy of a Thabo Qalinge lone strike against Cape Town City on September 19.

"At this moment‚ I'm not worried about the results‚" said the Serbian coach whose plans at the start of the season was to help Bucs get at least ten points in every five matches.

Sredojevic's target was achieved without any hassles in the first five games in which his team collected eleven points‚ but it is in the second set of five where his team has been struggling‚ with three points collected out of the four games.

"I believe we are on course and people should not forget that we are a new set-up. We're still building our house.

"In the last four games we dominated play‚ the only thing that was missing is the issue of converting what we created."

Against Chiefs it was the same for Sredojevic‚ his team’s domination‚ especially in the first half‚ yielding nothing in terms of goals with "Micho" having opted to leave target man and top scorer Thamsanqa Gabuza on the bench.

Mpho Makola and Thabo Qalinge were among a number of Pirates players who had chances to put the game beyond Chiefs but poor finishing and some great goalkeeping by Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune kept them at bay.

"I'm convinced that we shall start to win given our performance against Chiefs. Again here we did everything but scoring. We are working hard to rectify this going forward.

"The performances we have had are injecting us with a great deal of confidence and I'm sure this will help us in our next games."

In the next week‚ Pirates will park their league games as they go to Durban to take on the high flying Golden Arrows in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday at Princess Magogo in KwaMashu at 3pm.

After that Sredojevic's team sharpness or lack of it will be further scrutinized when they host another stuttering giant Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium early next month.

READ MORE:

Tea without sugar is what the Pirates coach describes proceedings at derby

... is what the Pirates coach describes proceedings at yesterday's derby
Sport
11 hours ago

I won't end my career at United - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has insisted he has no plans to leave Manchester United but admitted there had been no talks over a new contract.
Sport
14 hours ago

No goals‚ but this was a good Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby

The barbs of the Soweto derby being the draw-by will continue after a 0-0 Absa Premiership stalemate between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Jordaan says he will comment on rape allegations‚ but not now

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan said on Saturday that he will respond to rape allegations levelled against him‚ but would not do so immediately.
News
23 hours ago

Pirates coach Micho has fond memories of derby at old FNB

The last time Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic coach Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby FNB Stadium was blue and white and not the present‚ revamped‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane slams referee Bennet for poor showing in their loss to AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela claims a pass mark after ‘hectic week’ Soccer
  3. Veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe wants to inspire the young generation Soccer
  4. Sredojevic says Pirates on course despite dropping crucial points Soccer
  5. Injury concerns for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport

Related articles

  1. Tea without sugar is what the Pirates coach describes proceedings at derby Sport
  2. Tough one for SuperSport Sport
  3. Spurs and Real Madrid in form for Wembley battle Sport
  4. OBITUARY | Dan Leboa, football's gatekeeper in both senses of the word Opinion & Analysis
  5. I won't end my career at United - Mourinho Sport
  6. Finish line looms, but Drogba still having fun Sport
  7. Why Wits are at their wits' end Sport
  8. English Premier League teams raising bar across the continent Sport
  9. 'Following in my father's footsteps is not a big deal' Sport
  10. Chelsea come from behind against high-riding Watford Sport
  11. AmaZulu inflict another defeat on struggling Sundowns Soccer
  12. No goals‚ but this was a good Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby Soccer
X