Soccer

Chiefs coach Komphela says changes will depend on circumstances

23 October 2017 - 11:40 By Mark Gleeson
Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs continued in Saturday’s Soweto derby to employ the cautious tactical approach that had characterized much of their season but growing confidence might allow for a more expansive game at the weekend when they play AmaZulu in Durban in the first round of the Telkom Knockout.

Chiefs’ coach Steve Komphela had promised “attractive football” when he first took over at the helm of the club over two seasons ago.

But an injury crisis‚ poor results and pressure on his position has seen him turn a traditionally-attacking side into a team that allows opponents the majority of possession‚ soaks up the pressure and looks for a killer punch on the counter attack.

It worked to good effect as AmaKhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns last Tuesday and was used again through the first half of Saturday’s clash at Soccer City against Orlando Pirates which ended in a goalless draw.

Chiefs looked more expansive after the break as they took the game to their opponent for the first time in months when Gustavo Paez came on in the second half to join Bernard Parker in attack and Joseph Molangoane was pushed up from his right back role as they switched from a 5-4-1 to a 4-4-2 formation.

It suggests that the club might be less defensive in games to come as confidence builds -- starting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick off 8.15pm) against AmaZulu but Komphela says any changes depend solely on the circumstances.

“To be realistic who do you get back that can change things?‚ in the absence of getting people back in time‚ it depends on confidence.

“When (Joseph) Molongoane started to go forward‚ he showed that he could still come back and defend‚ then we encouraged him.

“It changed and modified our game plan to the point where you played to your strengths.

"It is a question of confidence to build on that. As a coach when you start to observe that there is no threat‚ then you don’t hold back the players‚” explained the coach.

“We did tell the team to push higher in the second half. ‘Take the line of confrontation a bit higher’‚ we told them at half-time.

“Do we take confidence out of that? Yes. Are we likely to do something about that in the next match? We should‚ if we are thinkers‚” added Komphela as he answered his own questions.

Chiefs host AmaZulu in Durban in one of the matches they are contracted to play at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in their deal with the eThekwini Municipality.

READ MORE:

Ajax coach Menzo hopes their win over Celtic is the turning point

Stanley Menzo says his Ajax Cape Town side showed their best football of the season in the first half of their 2-1 home victory over Bloemfontein ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates coach 'Micho' compares the Soweto Derby to a 'game of chess'

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic described Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs as a “game of chess”.
Sport
3 hours ago

'Ridiculous' to suggest Man City can end season unbeaten, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said it is "ridiculous" to suggest that the Premier League leaders can emulate Arsenal's Invincibles of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Klopp must take blame for Liverpool's poor defence, says Schmeichel

Juergen Klopp unfairly shifted the blame for Liverpool's defensive frailties onto Dejan Lovren by hauling him off in their 4-1 Premier League loss to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tinkler confident SuperSport can beat TP Mazembe to CAF Confed Cup title Soccer
  2. Pirates coach 'Micho' compares the Soweto Derby to a 'game of chess' Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Komphela says changes will depend on circumstances Soccer
  4. Baroka coach turns attention to TKO clash against Cape Town City Soccer
  5. Ajax coach Menzo hopes their win over Celtic is the turning point Soccer

Latest Videos

Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office

Related articles

  1. Pirates coach 'Micho' compares the Soweto Derby to a 'game of chess' Soccer
  2. 'Ridiculous' to suggest Man City can end season unbeaten, says Guardiola Soccer
  3. Klopp must take blame for Liverpool's poor defence, says Schmeichel Soccer
  4. Spurs give Reds a thrashing Soccer
  5. SuperSport United to face TP Mazembe in CAF Confed Cup final Soccer
  6. Veteran Mashego goal hands Moloi's first league win as Chippa coach Soccer
  7. Mosimane slams referee Bennet for poor showing in their loss to AmaZulu Soccer
  8. Veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe wants to inspire the young generation Soccer
  9. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela claims a pass mark after ‘hectic week’ Soccer
  10. Sredojevic says Pirates on course despite dropping crucial points Soccer
  11. Tea without sugar is what the Pirates coach describes proceedings at derby Sport
X