Soccer

Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman

23 October 2017 - 15:08 By Reuters
Everton's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman looks on after Arsenal score their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on October 22, 2017.
Everton's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman looks on after Arsenal score their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on October 22, 2017.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Everton have sacked manager Ronald Koeman after they dropped into the relegation zone following Sunday's 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Dutchman Koeman took over 16 months ago and spent a significant amount of money overhauling the squad in the last transfer window, but Everton have won two out of nine league games in their worst start to a season since 2005-06.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club," Everton said in a statement on Twitter. 

