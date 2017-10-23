Spurs give Reds a thrashing

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 victory over an abject Liverpool on Sunday that left the Merseyside club's Premier League title hopes in tatters.

Kane struck early in each half, book-ending goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli, with Mohamed Salah netting in reply in front of a record Premier League crowd of 80827 at Wembley.

Spurs move level on points with second-place Manchester United, five points below leaders Manchester City. Liverpool's sorry defensive display left them a yawning 12 points off the pace in eighth place.

It was a second galling defeat against a supposed title rival for Liverpool, following their 5-0 capitulation at City in September, and they have now won only one of their last six league games.

They were unrecognisable from the team that crushed Maribor 7-0 in the Champions' League on Tuesday, their travails summed up by a catastrophic defensive display from Dejan Lovren, who was taken off in the 31st minute.

Liverpool's defeat - their first in 10 league games against Spurs - also made them only the sixth team to have conceded over 1000 goals since the Premier League was launched in 1992.

With Liverpool out of the League Cup and their hopes of reaching the Champions' League last 16 in the balance, manager Jurgen Klopp is left facing uncomfortable questions two years into his Anfield tenure.

His opposite number, Mauricio Pochettino, redeployed the 3-5-2 system he had used in the 1-1 draw at Real Madrid mid-week, but with illness restricting Eric Dier and Ben Davies to the bench, Serge Aurier started at left wing-back.

In the other English Premier League match on Sunday, Arsenal ran out 5-2 winners against Everton at Goodison Park.