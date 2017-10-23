Soccer

Zidane wins FIFA's best coach, Giroud beats Masuluke to Puskás Award

23 October 2017 - 22:10 By AFP
Oscarine Masuluke at The Best Fifa Football Awards in London.
Image: Oscarine Masuluke via Twitter

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.

The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain's La Liga title and Europe's Champions League trophy last season.

Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

Arsenal and French striker Olivier Giroud's 'scorpion kick' goal against Crystal Palace in January won the Puskas award for the goal of the year at the Best Fifa football awards in London on Monday. 

Giroud beat competition from South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and Deyna Castellanos of Venezuela who scored from the halfway line.

