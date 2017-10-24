Soccer

Johnson not sure which Kaizer Chiefs will pitch up against AmaZulu

24 October 2017 - 16:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cavin Johnson, coach of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 21 October 2017.
Cavin Johnson, coach of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 21 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson says he is not sure which Kaizer Chiefs team are going to pitch up at Moses Mabhida Stadium for their Telkom Knockout last-16 encounter on Saturday night.

Last week Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 and played to a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby where coach Steve Komphela experimented with a cautious tactical approach before declaring that future changes will depend on circumstances.

Usuthu go into this match against Chiefs after they managed a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Sundowns in the league away from home on Saturday with veteran strikers Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza scoring late goals.

“It is going to be a tough game for us because Chiefs are playing good football at the moment. What I have noticed about them is that they play one way in the first half and the other way in the second half‚ like they did in the derby‚” Johnson said.

“I don’t know which system they are going to use against us but they will probably do the same.”

Johnson said he was pleased that the match would be played at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ where a big crowd and exciting atmosphere are expected.

“We know that Chiefs have a good following in Durban. We must do our homework and hopefully we will be able to put out another good performance.

“The other plus for us is that we have a little bit of time to make sure that we recover adequately and prepare as best as we can for the Chiefs match.”

In strikers Nomvethe and Khenyeza‚ Johnson has vastly experienced campaigners whom he said will add value to the AmaZulu attack throughout the season as they go about their mission of making an impression on their return to the paid ranks.

“They add a lot of experience on the field to help the younger players who are coming through the ranks and they are also valuable to us off the pitch‚ and for that we are very grateful.

“You can see‚ with their performance against Sundowns where they each scored one goal‚ what they bring to this team and the younger players must learn as much as possible from them‚” AmaZulu’s coach said said adding that Usuthu’s journey this season is not going to be an easy one.

“It is difficult for a team that has just come up. We are trying to build the brand again and every game we play is not easy because a lot of players have not played in the PSL before.

“Sometimes you play some of them and they show good signs and you play them again and they go back to making silly mistakes.

“But‚ that’s football and we play to better the team and hopefully we will get it right.”

READ MORE:

Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’

SuperSport United chairman Khulu Sibiya has described what his coach Eric Tinkler and players achieved in Tunisia this weekend as an overwhelming ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Struggling Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates need cup wins this weekend

The Telkom Knockout gets under way this weekend‚ providing some coaches with a welcome opportunity to shoot for silverware‚ but potentially piling ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Tinkler hopes for refs with 'no fear' as SuperSport head for Lubumbashi

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is hoping for highly experienced referees with no fear during the two-legged Caf Confederations Cup final ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City senior players ‘need a slap or two’

Benni McCarthy will hold individual meetings with his senior players this week – some of whom‚ he has said‚ “need a slap or two” – to get to the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Attacking riches will help Arsenal challenge on all fronts, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is relishing the "luxury" of the multiple attacking options he hopes will enable the club to compete across all ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Johnson not sure which Kaizer Chiefs will pitch up against AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis injury might see him miss Zimbabwe 'Test' Cricket
  3. Attack coach wants a more ruthless Western Province against Sharks Rugby
  4. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  5. Final is 'most important game of my life'‚ says Sharks prop Du Toit Rugby

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars

Related articles

  1. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  2. Struggling Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates need cup wins this weekend Soccer
  3. Tinkler hopes for refs with 'no fear' as SuperSport head for Lubumbashi Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City senior players ‘need a slap or two’ Soccer
  5. Attacking riches will help Arsenal challenge on all fronts, says Wenger Soccer
  6. Moloi told Chippa to 'play like we do in the township' in win over City Soccer
  7. Oscarine Masuluke was Cristiano Ronaldo's choice for Puskás Award Soccer
  8. Man United legend Ryan Giggs throws hat in ring for Everton, Leicester jobs Soccer
  9. Ajax play 'best of season' Soccer
  10. Chiefs come out of shell Soccer
  11. Man City get a cool million on YouTube Soccer
  12. Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman Soccer
  13. Baroka coach turns attention to TKO clash against Cape Town City Soccer
X