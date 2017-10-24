Man City get a cool million on YouTube

Manchester City are not just setting the pace in the Premier League title race. On Monday they beat their rivals to become the first English Premier League club to reach a million YouTube subscribers.

The club, who lead city rivals Manchester United by five points, celebrated the milestone with a series of videos, including one from Ivory Coast icon Yaya Toure.

In it the 34-year-old midfielder unwraps a parcel addressed to him. Inside, it has a framed dedication from YouTube congratulating City on the achievement.

"We're fiercely passionate about not treating YouTube as just a video hosting platform but a way we can listen to our fans on a daily basis," said Michael Russell, head of City TV and Social Media.

"Reaching one million YouTube subscribers is a huge milestone for us and we will continue to work hard to produce videos that fans can be proud of."

Tomos Grace, YouTube head of sport for Europe and the Middle East, said City's YouTube channel was as slick as their team was playing on the pitch at the moment.