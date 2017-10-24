Soccer

Oscarine Masuluke was Cristiano Ronaldo's choice for Puskás Award

24 October 2017
Oscarine Masuluke might have missed out to Olivier Giroud for Fifa’s Puskas Award for the best goal scored in the world in the past year‚ but he rubbed shoulders with the world’s best for a night and has even earned a fan in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal striker Giroud won with 290 765 votes to Baroka FC’s Masuluke with 217 658‚ with fellow shortlisted nominee Deyna Castellanos of Venezuela third at Fifa’s Best Awards in London on Monday night.

Yet Masuluke won support from among others Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt‚ who voted for the South African‚ and on the night‚ Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid and Portugal giant‚ ahead of being named the world's best male player‚ was asked for his pick for the Puskas award.

Ronaldo gave his backing to Masuluke’s strike‚ saying: “I like the Giroud goal but I have to give credit to the goalkeeper. He never goes forwards and he tried (scored) an amazing goal too. So both‚ I think‚ are great.”

Giroud’s ‘scorpion kick’ was scored with spectacular back-heeled volley against Crystal Palace in January.

Masuluke scored with an overhead kick form the edge of the penalty area in the dying seconds of Baroka’s Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in November‚ earning his team a 1-1 draw.

There was plenty of reaction to Masuluke missing out from South Africans on Twitter too:

