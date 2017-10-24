Oscarine Masuluke might have missed out to Olivier Giroud for Fifa’s Puskas Award for the best goal scored in the world in the past year‚ but he rubbed shoulders with the world’s best for a night and has even earned a fan in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal striker Giroud won with 290 765 votes to Baroka FC’s Masuluke with 217 658‚ with fellow shortlisted nominee Deyna Castellanos of Venezuela third at Fifa’s Best Awards in London on Monday night.

Yet Masuluke won support from among others Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt‚ who voted for the South African‚ and on the night‚ Ronaldo.