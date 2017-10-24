Oscarine Masuluke was Cristiano Ronaldo's choice for Puskás Award
Oscarine Masuluke might have missed out to Olivier Giroud for Fifa’s Puskas Award for the best goal scored in the world in the past year‚ but he rubbed shoulders with the world’s best for a night and has even earned a fan in Cristiano Ronaldo.
Arsenal striker Giroud won with 290 765 votes to Baroka FC’s Masuluke with 217 658‚ with fellow shortlisted nominee Deyna Castellanos of Venezuela third at Fifa’s Best Awards in London on Monday night.
Yet Masuluke won support from among others Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt‚ who voted for the South African‚ and on the night‚ Ronaldo.
Christiano Ronaldo gave credit to #OscarineMasuluke goal 🥅 too pic.twitter.com/u4Krzcn9Nm— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 23, 2017
The Real Madrid and Portugal giant‚ ahead of being named the world's best male player‚ was asked for his pick for the Puskas award.
Harey Kane and CR7 know who you are! And chose your goal. #OscarineMasuluke— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) October 23, 2017
Ronaldo gave his backing to Masuluke’s strike‚ saying: “I like the Giroud goal but I have to give credit to the goalkeeper. He never goes forwards and he tried (scored) an amazing goal too. So both‚ I think‚ are great.”
We didn't fail Oscarine Masuluke, Data is expensive here & Arsenal twitter remains undefeated when it comes to voting #PuskasAward pic.twitter.com/GWVaNRm7Yw— IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 24, 2017
Giroud’s ‘scorpion kick’ was scored with spectacular back-heeled volley against Crystal Palace in January.
Guys did you hear that..!!!🤗🤗🤗🤗 Christiano Ronaldo recognizes our very own Oscarine:.!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #OscarineMasuluke#TheBest #PuskasAward— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) October 23, 2017
Masuluke scored with an overhead kick form the edge of the penalty area in the dying seconds of Baroka’s Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in November‚ earning his team a 1-1 draw.
Oscarine Masuluke is probably the first guy from Giyani to see Cristiano Ronaldo from a close distance. #FIFAPuskasAward#OscarineMasuluke— Xolani Rodriguez (@Xolani_MV) October 23, 2017
There was plenty of reaction to Masuluke missing out from South Africans on Twitter too:
...And Giroud asked for a pic with our Hero #OscarineMasuluke #PuskasAward #BestFIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/q6isBo7Oq2— G I N G I R I K A NI (@mandlamZA) October 23, 2017
On behalf of #OscarineMasuluke I would like to refer Giroud to Section 7 (a) of the Euphonik Act of 2016 Msunu yenu Nonke #FIFAPuskasAward— IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 23, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE