Soccer

Celtic coach Veselin planning ambush for cup kings SuperSport

25 October 2017 - 13:02 By Nick Said
Bloemfontein Celtic head coach Veselin Jelusic shouts instructions to his players during the 2017/18 Absa Premiership match against Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 01 October 2017.
Bloemfontein Celtic head coach Veselin Jelusic shouts instructions to his players during the 2017/18 Absa Premiership match against Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 01 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic hopes that the positive approach of his side to their Telkom Knockout first round clash with cup kings SuperSport United will reap benefits in a fixture that has been plagued by draws over the years.

The Serbian coach has asked the Celtic players to be more positive on attack than in recent years and it has brought some benefit with the side currently sixth in the league almost of a third of the way through the season.

He says he will look to attack SuperSport as well when the sides meet at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday evening.

“It is positive and brings confidence to our players when they have the right approach‚” Jelusic said.

“When we play a little bit harder and not soft‚ we can achieve more than when we are just waiting to see what will happen in the game.

"So that is a lesson for our players.

“We respect all our opponents‚ in our games we try to get the maximum out possible‚ that is our general approach.”

Celtic and SuperSport United have met on 49 previous occasions‚ with a massive 26 of those games ending in draws.

Celtic have actually fared slightly better down the years with 12 wins to 11 for SuperSport.

Celtic have also triumphed in both previous cup meetings between the two‚ suggesting that historically they have had the upper hand against SuperSport.

They have‚ however‚ exited the Telkom Knockout in the first round in seven of the eight previous seasons‚ though in the odd one out‚ 2012‚ they lifted the trophy‚ beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the final.

By contrast‚ SuperSport have reached the semifinals at least of the Telkom Knockout in each of the last five seasons.

They exited at that stage in 2012‚ 2013 and 2015‚ claimed the trophy win in 2014 and lost in the final in 2016.

Jelusic will be wary of another stalemate that would take the game to penalties‚ and give SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the opportunity to perform more heroics in the shoot-out‚ just as he did in the recent MTN8 final win over Cape Town City.

His side showed positivity to attack in both games they played in Cape Town last week‚ a 1-0 win over Cape Town City and an unlucky 2-1 loss to Ajax.

“We are satisfied that we took three points from the two games‚ it is a good result for us and an important result‚ especially as for a long time our team hasn’t taken points from Cape Town.

"So we are happy about that‚” Jelusic said.

The coach will also be able to recall Lantshane Phalane after he missed the second of those games with suspension‚ though he suggested it is no given that he would return.

“Phalane is a good player‚ but of course we have a lot of good players.

"[Given] Mashikinya‚ who came into the [Ajax] game‚ played quite well and we are also satisfied with his performance.”

READ MORE:

Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud

Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke will look back and wonder what might have been after the South African Football Association revealed the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

US judge to sentence first in FIFA scandal

A 63-year-old former Guatemalan football official is expected Wednesday to become the first person sentenced by a US judge over the sweeping ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Weakened Manchester City scrape past Wolves to reach Cup quarters

Manchester City were kept at bay for 120 minutes by second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers before winning 4-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Usuthu can't wait for Chiefs

AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson says he is not sure which Kaizer Chiefs team are going to pitch up at Moses Mabhida Stadium for their Telkom ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport United coach Tinkler bracing for tough schedule Soccer
  2. Five players to watch in the Currie Cup final between WP and Sharks Rugby
  3. Mhango spitting case likely to be concluded this week Soccer
  4. Celtic coach Veselin planning ambush for cup kings SuperSport Soccer
  5. Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud Soccer

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer

Related articles

  1. Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud Soccer
  2. US judge to sentence first in FIFA scandal Soccer
  3. Weakened Manchester City scrape past Wolves to reach Cup quarters Soccer
  4. Usuthu can't wait for Chiefs Soccer
  5. Masuluke's night of stars Soccer
  6. Tinkler wants savvy officials for CAF Confederations Cup final Soccer
  7. 'Players need a klap' Soccer
  8. Johnson not sure which Kaizer Chiefs will pitch up against AmaZulu Soccer
  9. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  10. Struggling Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates need cup wins this weekend Soccer
  11. Tinkler hopes for refs with 'no fear' as SuperSport head for Lubumbashi Soccer
X